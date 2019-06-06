Code Dx CEO Anita D’Amico Featured in Women Know Cyber Book

NORTHPORT, N.Y., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Code Dx, Inc., provider of an award-winning application security management solution that automates and accelerates the discovery, prioritization, and risk management of software vulnerabilities, today announced that its CEO Anita D’Amico, Ph.D. was featured in a new book titled Women Know Cyber: 100 Fascinating Females Fighting Cybercrime . The recently published book was co-authored by Steve Morgan, Editor-in-Chief, and Di Freeze, Managing Editor of Cybercrime Magazine, published by Cybersecurity Ventures.



/EIN News/ -- “Being featured alongside these remarkable women is a true honor,” said Dr. D’Amico. “I appreciate the effort of Morgan and Freeze to research and write this book on successful women in a male-dominated industry. Women are now making waves in the cybersecurity industry as leaders and innovators. For many of us, our journeys into cybersecurity took circuitous paths, and those different paths provide us with different perspectives on solving cybersecurity problems and on recruiting talented people who will guide the future of our profession. As leaders and role models in the industry, we need to reach out to young women, educate them on the opportunities in this field, and encourage them to help make a difference and pursue careers in cybersecurity.”

As stated by Sylvia Acevedo in the book’s foreward, “The trailblazing women featured in this book represent the best of what our collective action against cybercrime can be. They have committed themselves to the mission of keeping our country safe from those who would do us harm and are on the front lines every day fighting everything from extortion and theft to espionage and data manipulation.”

About Code Dx

Code Dx, Inc. provides an award-winning application security management solution that automates and accelerates the discovery, prioritization, and risk management of software vulnerabilities. The Code Dx Enterprise solution orchestrates Application Security Testing (AST) tools, consolidates the results into a single view for quick and easy prioritization and remediation, and provides reports and AppSec metrics for tracking the processes and progress of an AppSec team. The core technology was partially funded by Department of Homeland Security Science & Technology (DHS S&T) to help secure the nation’s software supply chain. For more information, please visitor contact Code Dx at (631) 759-3993 or at Info@CodeDx.com.

