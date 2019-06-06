AgMedica Bioscience Inc. Announces Receipt of Cannabis Oil Sales License

AgMedica is currently generating full-spectrum extracts via supercritical CO2 extraction...

/EIN News/ -- Chatham, Ontario, Canada, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chatham, Ontario – June 6, 2019 - AgMedica Bioscience Inc. ("AgMedica" or the "Company"), a licensed producer of cannabis for medicinal and adult-use consumers, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from Health Canada for a license amendment allowing for the sale of cannabis oil products, effective May 31, 2019. The cannabis oil sales license enables AgMedica to provide medicinal patients and adult-use consumers with greater choice through a portfolio of bottled oils that includes CBD, THC and Balanced varieties, all of which are considered higher-demand products.

AgMedica is currently generating full-spectrum extracts via supercritical CO2 extraction and as previously announced on March 5, 2019, will supplement this method with its exclusive Canadian license for the unique Herbolea Biotech extraction method, Bio-Herbolysis™, subject to receiving all required regulatory approvals. Bio-Herbolysis™ is a patent-pending, disruptive extraction technology that offers a significant cost advantage over CO2 or ethanol. Bio-Herbolysis™ delivers a high-quality, solvent-less extraction with a simple one-step process that is industrially proven and offers significant operational and investment savings. The process utilizes low temperatures and supports the direct input of wet material which results in a true full-spectrum extract within four hours, maintaining the presence of volatile terpenes which give cannabis its characteristic flavour and aroma, as well as the potential to provide cannabinoids in their original acidic form.

The Bio-Herbolysis™ process equipment, capable of processing up to 20 kg/hour on a continuous basis, has been received and is in the process of being commissioned for use following Health Canada approval. Later in 2019, AgMedica plans to implement larger-scale continuous processing equipment for the Company’s own products and potentially to meet the extraction needs of other licenced cannabis producers. All of these factors help open channels for AgMedica’s access to global markets.

“With our oil sales license now in hand and the potential to leverage the innovative Bio-Herbolysis™ extraction technology, AgMedica is ideally positioned to gain access to international markets for our products,” said Dr. Trevor Henry, AgMedica’s CEO. “I am proud of the continued success realized by AgMedica as we develop further differentiated products that positively contribute to the ongoing evolution of the cannabis sector.”

Receiving the oil sales license represents another key milestone in AgMedica’s path toward becoming a global leader in the development and commercialization of cannabis and cannabis-derived products designed to support client health and wellness. Since late 2017, the Company has secured all regulatory approvals required to harvest and sell cannabis, which has contributed to the ongoing growth and enhancement of the business.

