LogistiCare and Circulation to Sponsor 2019 Special Olympics MaineSummer Games

Event to take place June 7-9 at the University of Maine

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogistiCare, the nation’s largest non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) broker and its subsidiary, Circulation, today announced sponsorship of the 2019 Special Olympics Maine Summer Games at the University of Maine in Orono, Maine June 7-9. The company will provide monetary support to assist with a portion of the cost of housing and t-shirts for more than 1,500 Special Olympic Maine athletes during the three-day event.



“We are thrilled to partner with LogistiCare in the year’s marquee event,” said Phil Geelhoed, president and CEO Special Olympics Maine. “We greatly appreciate their support, look forward to working with their team and hope to develop a long-term relationship.”



Now in its 50th year, Special Olympics Maine provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The games provide opportunities for athletes to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with families, other Special Olympic athletes and the community.



“Our employees are constantly looking for ways to give back in the communities we serve, and this sponsorship is especially exciting because the athletes we are supporting are LogistiCare members,” said CEO Jeff Felton. “We are gratified to sponsor these members and wish them the very best in their quest to bring home the gold.”



Since its inception, LogistiCare has been dedicated to supporting underserved individuals. The company annually participates in National Kidney Foundation fundraising walks in 23 cities throughout the country and has raised more than $700,000 in the last five years. The company also participates in local food drives, clothing drives and is an active participant in goBeyondProfit, an organization that encourages businesses to make significant contributions to improve communities in which they live, work and serve.



