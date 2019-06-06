Konica Minolta and All Covered Win Healthcare Cybersecurity Innovation Awards

MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program Recognizes Technological Innovations in the Health and Medical Industries

/EIN News/ --

Ramsey, NJ, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) and its IT Services Division, All Covered, (All Covered) today announced that MedTech Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global health and medical technology market has selected the company as the winner of two awards in the 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Annual Awards Program: the “Best Healthcare Network Security Solution” award and the “Best Overall Healthcare CyberSecurity Company” award.



The “Best Overall Healthcare CyberSecurity Company” designation honors Konica Minolta for its portfolio of exceptional services, product suite and overall leadership in the healthcare cybersecurity market. The “Best Healthcare Network Security Solution” specifically recognizes the All Covered division.

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

Konica Minolta and All Covered’s cybersecurity solutions enable healthcare organizations to enhance HIPAA compliance through user authentication, data encryption, device audit trails and more. The company’s comprehensive portfolio empowers healthcare organizations in their mission to ensure patients’ sensitive data is protected and secure, while business assets are safe. The programs use asset discovery, vulnerability assessment scans, behavioral monitoring, and threat detection features.

“We are proud to offer a holistic security strategy and support for healthcare organizations as they navigate the complex healthcare security and regulatory environment,” said Marco Maggio, Vice President of Strategic Practices, All Covered. “This award exemplifies our commitment to innovation in providing industry-leading security solutions for our customers.”

“As the healthcare industry continues on its impressive march towards digitization, the security of health information is certainly one of the most complex and critical issues healthcare organizations face today,” said James Johnson, Managing Director of MedTech Breakthrough. “Konica Minolta and All Covered’s suite of healthcare security solutions demonstrate the organization’s dedication to providing innovative and comprehensive security solutions to address these issues and we are thrilled to recognize the company with two distinct awards for their efforts.”

Konica Minolta and All Covered also offer compliance services and work with clients in the healthcare, education, government, legal, financial and manufacturing sectors.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.com) with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for 12 consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for seven consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit: www. countonkonicaminolta .com and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.



About MedTech Breakthrough



Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health-related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information, visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.