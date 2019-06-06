CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ZGNX, MWA, KSHB and SCOR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX)

Class Period: February 6, 2019 - April 8, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 11, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/zogenix-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Zogenix, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Zogenix’s NDA for FINTEPLA contained inadequate non-clinical data and an incorrect version of a clinical dataset; (ii) consequently, Zogenix’s NDA for FINTEPLA was unlikely to gain FDA approval; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Zogenix, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA)

Class Period: May 9, 2016 - August 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 10, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/mueller-water-products-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Mueller Water Products, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate testing for product quality; (2) certain products with radio components were susceptible to fail prematurely; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur increased expenses, including warranty costs; (4) these costs would materially impact the Company’s financial statements; (5) the Company lacked adequate internal controls over warranty costs and estimates; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Mueller Water Products, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: KSHB)

Class Period: July 13, 2017 - April 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 1, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/kushco-holdings-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: KushCo Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) KushCo made material accounting errors in connection with its acquisitions of CMP Wellness, Summit, and Hybrid; (ii) as a result, KushCo’s previously issued financial statements as of and for the fiscal years ended August 31, 2018 and August 31, 2017, included in the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K for such periods, and financial statements as of and for the quarterly periods ended May 31, 2017, November 30, 2017, February 28, 2018, May 31, 2018 and November 30, 2018, included in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for such periods, could not be relied upon; (iii) KushCo’s net loss for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2018, was more than twice as high than previously reported; (iv) KushCo and its management’s assurances that its financial statements for those fiscal years and periods were accurate and fairly reported could not be relied upon; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the KushCo Holdings, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



comScore, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SCOR)

Class Period: November 8, 2018 - March 29, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 10, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/comscore-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: comScore, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company was experiencing difficulties implementing its business strategy; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results would be materially impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the comScore, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



