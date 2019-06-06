Anticholinergic Drugs Market to Grow at CAGR of 4.50%, to Reach USD 7,149.90 Million till 2024, Global Study by Market Research Future

Anticholinergic Drugs Market Research Report Insights and Industry Analysis by Type (Synthetic Compounds, Natural, Semi-Synthetic Compounds), Application (Overactive Bladder, Parkinson’s Disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Muscle Spasms, Irritable Bowel Syndrome), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical), End User (Hospitals and Pharmacies) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2024

Pune, India, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anticholinergic Drugs Market is assessed to gain a CAGR of 4.50% and accomplish USD 7,149.90 Million in revenues in the forecast period, According to Market Research Future.

The role of drugs such as the anticholinergics in treating chronic diseases has amplified due to the intensified detection rates. The relatively fast-growing use of anti-Parkinson agents and bronchodilators to treat ailments is estimated to spur the advancement of the anticholinergic drugs market. The surge in diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, lungs and urinary tract is expected to create a favorable environment for the development of the market.

The expansion of the pharmaceutical sector is projected to inspire the progress of the anticholinergic drugs market in the coming period. The upsurge in the aging population globally is projected to benefit the anticholinergic drugs market in the approaching years. Also, the soaring rate of investment in the anticholinergic drug market is expected to improve the prospects for growth in the forthcoming period.

Key Players

The primary competitors in the anticholinergic drugs market are Allergan Plc (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel), Sanofi (France), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), Mylan N.V. (US) and others.

Market Segmentation

The segmentation of the anticholinergic drugs market is carried out on the basis of product type, application, route of administration, end-use, and region. On the basis of product type, the anticholinergic drugs market has been segmented into natural, synthetic compounds, and semi-synthetic compounds. On the basis of application, the anticholinergic drugs market has been segmented into Parkinson’s disease, overactive bladder, muscle spasms, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and irritable bowel syndrome. Based on the route of administration, the anticholinergic drugs market is segmented into parenteral, oral, and topical. By end user, the anticholinergic drugs market is segmented into pharmacies and hospitals. Based on regions, the anticholinergic drugs market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, the Americas, and Africa.

Aging Population and Rising Detection Of Chronic Ailments To Benefit The Anticholinergic Drugs Market

The regional study the Anticholinergic Drugs Market on the basis of the region comprises of Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, the Americas, and Africa. As per the report, the Americas region is projected to possess the major portion of the anticholinergic drugs market globally. This growth is principally due to the increasing geriatric population along with the elevated occurrence of CNS diseases and the demand for effective therapies. The European region market is demonstrating extensive growth in the market owing to the mounting prevalence of bladder overactivity, escalating geriatric population, and intensifying healthcare spending in the region. Germany held a market share of 25.8% in the Western European region’s anticholinergic drugs market in 2018. Also, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest mounting region in the global market due to the presence of a considerable number of research organizations and the growth of new infrastructure to back the healthcare industry. Also, the Middle Eastern and African region is projected to display minimum growth due to the low per capita income and deficiency of adequate healthcare expenditure.

Key Updates

June 2019 Brickell Biotech, Inc., a privately-held clinical-stage medical dermatology company, and Vical Incorporated, recently announced they have arrived at a definitive merger agreement under which Brickell would join with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vical in an all-stock transaction. In Brickell’s lead pipeline asset, there is sofpironium bromide, which is an essential Phase 3-ready topical soft anticholinergic meant for axillary hyperhidrosis. Kaken Pharmaceutical, Co, LTD Brickell’s development partner, has conveyed optimistic Phase 3 results in a clinical trial held in Japan.

Mar 2019 Caplin Point Laboratories, an India based mid-cap pharmaceutical company has recently announced that one of its subsidiaries obtained an anticholinergic drug endorsement from the US health regulator. Caplin Steriles, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Caplin Point Laboratories has been conferred final authorization by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its condensed new drug for the application (ANDA) Glycopyrrolate injection USP 0.mg/ml.

Mar 2019 Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing biotech inventiveness to medical dermatology has announced the launch of "Life Unfolds," a novel direct-to-consumer creative campaign intended to create awareness of QBREXZA cloth as a possible treatment option for people with primary axillary hyperhidrosis, generally known as excessive underarm sweating. QBREXZA, is a pioneering once-daily, topical prescription anticholinergic, which has been permitted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to heal adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older living with this persistent medical skin condition.

