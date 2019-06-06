Security Innovation to Award DEFCON Scholarships for Women Seeking or Furthering Cybersecurity Careers

Women of all backgrounds are encouraged to apply to help fill the cyber security skills shortage

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Mass., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Innovation , an authority in software security assessment and training solutions, announced that is offering five passes and travel costs to DEFCON 2019, one of the industry’s most attended security conferences.



The current cyber security job shortage is approaching 3.5M qualified professionals. Part of the gap is due to the specialized skills needed in the security field; however, the majority is due to an ongoing underrepresentation of minorities and women. Various industry groups place the female cyber representation at approximately 11% compared to 47% of the total US workforce.

“Security Innovation operates in an industry where the current talent shortage is a major problem. We have an abundance of talented professionals, yet a lack of well-trained security staff” said Ed Adams, CEO of Security Innovation. “To help address this gap, we exert influence where we can and donate scholarships, training, and other programs to affect change. We strive to make cybersecurity approachable for women, minorities, and others that may be intimidated by it.”

Whether applicants are elite ethical hackers, seasoned security professionals, or just curious about getting into the security filed, all interested women are encouraged to apply.

Details:

Visit https://web.securityinnovation.com/def-con-27-scholarship

Tell us why you want to attend DEFCON

Submissions will be accepted from June 5 – June 15 th and recipients announced on June 18 th

Recipients are invited to participate in our annual DEFCON CMD+CTRL CTF event and attend a women-only private dinner event with Security Innovation Engineers

To read more about Security Innovation’s community work with BoSTEM, International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals (ICMCP), Women in Security & Privacy (WISP) and others, please visit https://www.securityinnovation.com/about/community/

