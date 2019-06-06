CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LYFT, EQBK, CBL and LTHM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

/EIN News/ -- Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQGS: LYFT)

Class Period: pursuant or traceable to the Company's Offering and Registration Statement issued in relation to the March 28, 2019 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 16, 2019

According to the lawsuit, Lyft’s Offering materials issued in connection with its IPO failed to disclose that: (1) Lyft’s claimed ridesharing position was overstated; (2) more than 1,000 of the bicycles in Lyft’s rideshare program suffered from safety issues that would lead to their recall; (3) Lyft’s drivers were becoming disincentivized from driving for Lyft; (4) Lyft failed to warn investors that a labor disruption could affect its operations; and (5) as a result, Lyft’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK)

Class Period: May 11, 2018 - April 22, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 12, 2019

Allegations: Equity Bancshares, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) as a result, certain of the Company’s loans posed an increased risk of loss; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur significant losses for certain substandard loans; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE: CBL)

Class Period: November 8, 2017 - March 26, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 17, 2019

Allegations: During the class period, CBL & Associates Properties, Inc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company was the target of a class action suit that could result in tens of millions or even hundreds of millions of dollars in liability. The Complaint further alleges that Defendants completely ignored their disclosure obligation, motivated by a desire to avoid bad publicity surrounding their dishonest nature and their dishonest conduct. When the truth was revealed, CBL shares materially declined in price, injuring the class.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM)

Class Period: on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Livent securities pursuant and/or traceable to initial public offering on or around October 11, 2018.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

Allegations: Livent Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that a supply contract with Nemaska Lithium Inc. had been terminated; (2) that, as a result, the Company would be forced to fulfill its customer contracts using alternative vendors at reduced revenues and lower margins; (3) that the Company had a long-standing contract to supply lithium hydroxide to a customer at a much lower price than any of the Company's existing contracts; (4) that the Company's margins were squeezed due to the customer's increased orders; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.



