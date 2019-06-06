Patient Perspective of the Corporate Reputation of Respiratory Pharma Companies, 2017-2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Corporate Reputation of Pharma Companies, 2017 - The Patient Perspective - Respiratory Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

State of relationships between respiratory patient groups and the pharmaceutical industry



42% of the respiratory patient groups respondent to the 2017 'Corporate Reputation of Pharma' survey stated that pharma industry's overall corporate reputation was Excellent or Good that year. Though down on the equivalent 2016 figure of 51%, the 2017 figure from respiratory patient groups was on a par with that reported by the full respondent body of 1,330 patient groups therapy wide.



Respiratory patient groups felt (more so than patient groups from most other therapy areas) that the pharmaceutical industry performed all its key activities well in 2017. The three graphs below show generally positive attitudes from respiratory patient groups to three examples of these pharma activities: patient centricity; patient information; and transparency in the funding of external healthcare stakeholders.



Respiratory patient groups do worry about industry R&D, though

However, respiratory patient groups were less certain in 2017 than in the previous year (2016) that pharma was innovating well, and generating high-quality products, of use to patients.



53% of respiratory patient groups in 2017 regarded the industry as Excellent or Good at innovation, versus 62% in 2016.

64% in 2017 regarded the industry as Excellent or Good at producing high-quality products, against 77% in 2016.



How pharma could improve: some comments from respiratory patient groups...



Despite expressing a reasonable amount of satisfaction with pharma, 2017's respondent respiratory patient groups made a number of comments and suggestions as to how companies could further improve corporate reputation. For example:



Improving patient centricity, through greater engagement with patient groups.



Tukea vertaistapaamisiamme, jakaen niiss tietoa, kysy kyttjkokemuksia, kartoittaa toiveita ja odotuksia lkekehitysprosesseissa. (Supporting our peer meetings; distributing information at the meetings; asking about user experiences. Surveying wishes and expectations during the medication-development processes.) - National respiratory-conditions patient group, Finland



Improving integrity, by having honest and open partnerships with patient groups.



"Sponsorship and partnership - with transparency. - National respiratory-conditions patient group, Canada



Improving transparency when funding healthcare stakeholders, through publicising the funding of these stakeholders.



Have a clear and publicised process on how donations to patient groups are awarded - process and criteria. - National respiratory-conditions patient group, UK



Improving R&D output and access to medicines, through engaging patients in R&D decision-making.



Proposer diffrentes formes de produits aux patients afin de dterminer lesquels sont les plus pratiques. (Propose different forms of products to patients, to determine which are the most practical.) - National respiratory-conditions patient group, France



So, how did the companies perform at corporate reputation in 2017, in the viewpoints of patient groups specialising in respiratory conditions?



Ranking at corporate reputation is measured by patient groups familiar with a company.

GSK was ranked overall 1st out of 11 companies for corporate reputation in 2017 by the 38 respondent respiratory patient groups familiar with the company (GSK had been ranked overall 1st out of 11 companies in 2016, and overall 2nd out of 15 companies in 2015). In 2017, GSK was also ranked 1st for six of the 12 individual indicators of corporate reputation.

was ranked overall 1st out of 11 companies for corporate reputation in 2017 by the 38 respondent respiratory patient groups familiar with the company (GSK had been ranked overall 1st out of 11 companies in 2016, and overall 2nd out of 15 companies in 2015). In 2017, GSK was also ranked 1st for six of the 12 individual indicators of corporate reputation. Boehringer Ingelheim was ranked overall 2nd out of 11 companies for corporate reputation in 2017 by the 37 respondent respiratory patient groups familiar with the company (an improvement on its overall ranking in both 2016 and 2015). The company was ranked 1st in 2017 for five of the 12 individual indicators of corporate reputation. Boehringer Ingelheim's respondent patient-group partners also awarded the company an impressive Net Promoter Score (NPS is a measure of satisfaction with a company) of +47.1%the highest received by any of the 11 companies featured in the 2017 respiratory Corporate-Reputation analysis.

was ranked overall 2nd out of 11 companies for corporate reputation in 2017 by the 37 respondent respiratory patient groups familiar with the company (an improvement on its overall ranking in both 2016 and 2015). The company was ranked 1st in 2017 for five of the 12 individual indicators of corporate reputation. Boehringer Ingelheim's respondent patient-group partners also awarded the company an impressive Net Promoter Score (NPS is a measure of satisfaction with a company) of +47.1%the highest received by any of the 11 companies featured in the 2017 respiratory Corporate-Reputation analysis. AstraZeneca was ranked overall 3rd out of 11 companies for corporate reputation in 2017 by the 34 respondent respiratory patient groups familiar with the company (on a par with its overall rank in 2016, and a significant improvement on that of 2015). AstraZeneca was ranked 1st in 2017 for one of the 12 individual indicators of corporate reputation.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

5 The Relationships That Respiratory Patient Groups Have With Pharma, 2017

8 Industry-Wide Findings From Respiratory Patient Groups, 2017

14 Rankings Of The 11 Pharma Companies, 2017 V. 2016 Among Respiratory Patient Groups Familiar With The Companies

22 Positionings Of Nine Pharma Companies, 2017 V. 2016 Among Respiratory Patient Groups That Work/Partner With The Companies

30 Profiles Of The 11 Companies, 2017



Appendices

I. Respiratory Patient Groups: Their Views On Pharma and Their Recommendations For Improvement

II. Profiles Of The 49 Respondent Respiratory Patient Groups, 2017



Companies Mentioned



AstraZeneca

Bayer

Boehringer-Ingelheim

Chiesi Farmaceutici

GSK

Merck & Co/MSD

Novartis

Pfizer

Roche (Genentech in the US)

Sanofi

Teva

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e12dex

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Pharmaceuticals



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.