ISBG Partners with Cannabisfuse.net to Enter $6.8B Affiliate Marketing Space and Sharply Expand Product Visibility

LAS VEGAS, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- International Spirits and Beverage Group Inc. (OTCPK: ISBG) (“ISBG” or the “Company”), a top-tier brand incubator in the Global Wine & Spirits and CBD-Infused Products markets, is excited to announce the Company’s formation of a strategic partnership with Cannabisfuse.net (“Cannabisfuse”), an emerging leader in the affiliate marketing industry for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD products marketplace.



/EIN News/ -- “We’re genuinely thrilled to join forces with Cannabisfuse,” commented Terry Williams, ISBG CEO. “There are two powerful dimensions to this opportunity, and we expect both to meaningfully move the needle in terms of the value proposition for ISBG shareholders. First, we will be a feature brand for all those who flow through the Cannabisfuse.net site for products, services, and news related to cannabis, hemp, and CBD. Second, the deal opens up powerful opportunities in the $6.8 billion affiliate marketing space, granting us access to a number of powerhouse market players.”

Management notes that ISBG P19 CBD products will be the featured brand on the Cannabisfuse.net site on a weekly basis, as well as a feature in their outreach materials. The Company anticipates a noticeable positive impact on ISBG sales growth given the meaningful expansion of its distribution footprint through the partnership arrangement.

In addition, ISBG sees strong potential in the affiliate marketing space, and the partnership with Cannabisfuse will grant official affiliation with Howtogrowweed420.com, Grasscity.com, Amazon.com, and DiscoverCBD.com.

“Most people aren’t aware that 15% of total digital media advertising revenue is attributed to affiliate marketing,” continued Mr. Williams. “By combining access to powerful opportunities in the affiliate marketing space and dramatically increasing product visibility for our core Health and Wellness line, the Cannabisfuse partnership offers us a fast path to expanding revenues both laterally and vertically, and we look forward to working with the Cannabisfuse team and powerfully exploiting both of those exciting opportunities in the months and quarters ahead.”

About ISBG: International Spirits and Beverage Group (ISBG) is an authorized importer, licensor, and marketer of premium beverage brands, with sales of innovative products and brands worldwide. Based in Nevada, the Company's expertise lies in the strategic development and aggressive early growth of its brands and the establishment of these brands as viable and profitable as an incubator. ISBG intends to nurture emerging brands through critical stages of market development, including conceptualization, go-to-market strategy, supply chain and logistics engineering, integrated marketing, and distribution. In addition, ISBG has now established itself as a health and wellness company with a focus on reshaping the CBD products market through state-of-the-art nanotechnology processes, developing a wide range of nano-infused CBD gummies and beverages formulations. These products will be sold through the Company’s website, as well as through established wholesale and retail distribution channels. The company has also partnered with Bengala Technologies to develop and commercialize enterprise and B2B software technology products targeting the logistics and supply-chain marketplace.



