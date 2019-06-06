Hubbell Incorporated Appoints Gerben Bakker President and Chief Operating Officer

Shelton, CT, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hubbell Incorporated announced today the appointment of Gerben Bakker to the role of President and Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Mr. Bakker will support David G. Nord, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in ensuring the operational excellence of the enterprise.

Mr. Bakker will be building on a strong track record of success in leading Hubbell Power Systems. After assuming the role of group President in 2014, Mr. Bakker led the business through 12 acquisitions and approximately doubled revenues over four years. He comes into his new role with a wealth of experience across Hubbell, having held numerous positions around the world and in multiple functional and business groups.

“Gerben has been instrumental in the success of Hubbell in his time leading Hubbell Power Systems, including leading the successful acquisition and integration of Aclara – the largest acquisition in our Company’s history,” commented Mr. Nord. “I value his leadership and the breadth of his experience over his career with Hubbell, and I am confident he will bring the same level of excellence and accelerated pace of improvement to the entire enterprise.”

“I’m honored to be taking on this role for the enterprise,” remarked Mr. Bakker. “I look forward to working across the organization to take on new challenges and realize the opportunities we have in front of us to move our strategies forward.”

Mr. Bakker holds a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering and a Master of Science degree in manufacturing engineering from the University of Rhode Island, as well as an MBA from the University of Bridgeport.

Bill Sperry Named Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

In addition to Mr. Bakker’s appointment, Bill Sperry has been named Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. He will continue to report to Hubbell’s Chairman and CEO Dave Nord. Mr. Sperry joined Hubbell in 2008 as Vice President of Corporate Strategy & Development. Prior to this he worked for many years in the investment banking field, most significantly for J.P. Morgan. His role involved advising industrial corporations on their acquisitions and divestitures, as well as raising capital in the debt and equity markets. Before this, Bill worked as a consultant for McKinsey & Company, providing strategic advice to financial institutions. Bill earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from Williams College and his MBA from Harvard Business School. Mr. Sperry also serves as a director of MSA Safety Incorporated, located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.





Katherine Lane Named Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Finally, Katherine Lane has been appointed to the position of Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. In this capacity, Ms. Lane will lead the Company’s legal, compliance and risk organizations and will continue to report to Hubbell’s Chairman and CEO Dave Nord. Ms. Lane has been with Hubbell since 2010 and has served on the legal teams of multiple business groups within the Company. Ms. Lane earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from Boston College and her law degree from the UConn School of Law.





About Hubbell Incorporated

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of quality electrical and electronic products for a broad range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. With 2018 revenues of $4.5 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

