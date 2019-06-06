Don’t Miss This Grand Opening Event of The Herbal Tea Designed for You

The debut of immersé tea's first collection. On the left is Morning Booster (Roselle and Ginger tea). At the middle is City Calmer (Bael Fruit tea). And on the right is Bedtime Story (Lemongrass and Pandan tea) immerse tea logo and web address, 2019

immersé tea releases first ever tropical herbal tea collection crafted for urban people on June 6, 2019

BANGKHAE, BANGKOK, THAILAND, June 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tropical Green Line Co., a company specializes in modernized tropical herb-based products, is pleased to announce the online grand opening event of its herbal tea brand “immersé tea” on June 6, 2019, at www.immersetea.com immersé tea devotes to restore balance of a living in urban lifestyle, by offering tropical herbal tea which designed with style. Beside the tea itself, other sipping experiences include; a tea brew assistance mobile application and a chillhop music album.The first herbal tea collection is born to cover its consumers day-to-day basis:• Morning Booster: Caffeine free tea which help refreshing in the morning (Roselle and Ginger tea)• City Calmer: Relaxing after a long hectic day from work and commute (Bael Fruit tea)• Bedtime Story: Induce tight sleep and increase immunity (Lemongrass and Pandan tea)Beside constituted upon tropical herbal tea standpoint, immersé tea also forbids all caffeine ingredients out of its product line.For this grand opening event, immersé tea offers the readers 5% discount coupon, by entering promo code ‘immersetea’ in the checkout page (limited to first 1,000 orders only). And enjoy worldwide free shipping on every order over 40USD. From now until July 5, 2019.Additionally, immersé tea also hosts a free giveaway event, simply subscribe to mailing list, and get a chance to win the tea collection for free.Get this offers at: http://bit.ly/immersedebut



