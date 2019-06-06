Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market Will hit at a CAGR of 4.58%, Would Reach USD 2,951.4 million by 2023 end, Says Market Research Future

Global Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market Research Report Insights and Industry Analysis by Device Type (Fluoroscopy Systems & Mobile C-Arms), Application (Gastrointestinal, Orthopedics, Neurology), End User (Hospital & Clinics), and by Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2023

Pune, India, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research report on fluoroscopy and mobile C-arms market by Market Research Future Reports states that it is likely to register a moderate CAGR of 4.58% and is awaited to achieve a valuation of USD 2,951.4 million by 2023.

The mounting importance of medical imaging in the healthcare industry is helping to boost the global fluoroscopy and mobile C-arms market, according to a report by Market Research Future Reports. Fluoroscopy and mobile C-arms are generally used in the study session of human body parts with providing live images, analogous to X-ray imaging, and more. Such equipment plays a significant role in various medical activities such as orthopedic surgeries, cardiac catheterization, lumbar puncture, biopsy, placement of interventional catheters into arteries and veins, and interventional radiology procedures. Therefore, increasing preference for interventional radiology procedures is leading to faster growth of fluoroscopy and mobile C-arms market in the latest years. Thus, the development of innovative C-arms has broadened their application area, which is adding significantly to the evolution of the global fluoroscopy and mobile C-arms market.

The global fluoroscopy and mobile C-arms market is proliferating at a higher CAGR owing to some of the real factors such as the increasing need for orthopedic surgeries, which has been increased due to cases of sports injuries and road accidents. This is thus, fueling the demand for fluoroscopy and mobile C-arms globally inefficient way. Along with it, another factor such as rapid growth of the geriatric population presently is also boosting this market substantially as noted by the study. To add further, other factors that are driving the growth of the global fluoroscopy and mobile c-arms market include the mounting occurrence of chronic diseases, swelling geriatric population, and growing adoption of fluoroscopy in orthopedic and neurological procedures.

According to the report, more factors such as the increasing number of hospitals and diagnostic laboratories in the developed economies is also one of the major factors driving the fluoroscopy and mobile C-arms market. A report according to the Central Bureau of Health Intelligence, several government hospitals have augmented from 4,571 in 2000 to 11,993 in 2011 in India. Therefore, the increase in the number of hospitals has also led to the rise in demand for the fluoroscopy equipment and mobile C-arms in various hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, globally. Coming over to the specialty, features on new mobile C-arm systems include a 3-D navigation assistance that aids the image processing software to improve image quality and system capabilities.

This consents the physician to perform a complete extremity with a single contrast media injection and a single imaging run. Also, some systems offer technologically advanced assistance to reduce the radiation dose to the patients. Other features include a touch-screen interface, guides for laser aiming, digital subtraction angiography (DSA) and procedure and road mapping that allows vascular systems to be planned with minimum amounts of contrast media and shorter fluoroscopy times. All these features are convincing the fluoroscopy equipment and mobile C-arms devices to gain significant traction in the medical world, and it is happening in each passing years. Such persuasiveness is supporting the global fluoroscopy equipment, and mobile C-arms market is positive ways, and the market is thus proliferating at an exponential rate during the assessment period.

The essential competitors shaping the global fluoroscopy and mobile c-arms market are Allengers Medical Systems (India), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), DMS Group (France), GE Healthcare (US), Hitachi Ltd (Tokyo), Hologic Inc. (US), Omega Medical Imaging, LLC (US), OrthoScan, Inc. (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Siemens (Germany), Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Villa Sistemi Medicali Spa (Italy), and Ziehm Imaging GmbH (US)

Market Research Future Reports offers a comprehensive segmental analysis of the global fluoroscopy and mobile c-arms market, which has been segmented into device type, application, and end user.

By device type, the global Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market have been segmented into fluoroscopy systems and mobile c-arms. By application, the market has been segmented into gastrointestinal, orthopedics, pain management and trauma, cardiovascular, neurology, urology, and others. Moreover, by the end user, the market has been segmented into hospital and clinics, diagnostic centers, research and academic institutes, and others. Wherein the hospital and clinics segment has been accounted for to reach a market value of USD 895.96 million in 2017.

The global fluoroscopy and mobile c-arms market valuation spurred with a higher gesture with the presence of key players in the medical sector.

The regional evaluation of global fluoroscopy and mobile c-arms market include regions such as Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among them, the Americas is expected to lead the global fluoroscopy and mobile c-arms market. It is especially North America that is expected to lead the market owing to a large number of acceptances of new and innovative products, the rise in awareness about medical imaging devices, and mounting financial stability to purchase expensive machines for treating patients efficiently. Whereas, Europe has shown a considerable amount of growth in the fluoroscopy and mobile c-arms market owing to the swelling cases of road accidents which are leading to the growing number of orthopedic surgeries, also increased expenditure in the healthcare sector, and growing R&D activities exponentially. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is also estimated to be the fastest growing region in fluoroscopy, and the mobile c-arms market as developing economies of countries such as China, India, and South Korea are considerably emerging as major destinations for outsourcing clinical trials and pathology testing. According to MRFR examination on reports, China accounted for about 19.6% share in the Asia-Pacific region in 2017. Furthermore, the Middle East & Africa has observed to own the minimum percentage of the global fluoroscopy and mobile c-arms market due to the low disposable income in this entire region.

19 February 2019: Philips unveils new Zenition mobile C-arm imaging platform, which can provide live image guidance during surgical procedures. Based on X-ray technology, Zenition features image capture and image processing capabilities like the image-guided therapy platform Azurion, which was introduced in 2017. The new imaging platform is proposed to aid hospitals in maximizing operating room (OR) performance and boosting clinical capabilities.

20 February 2019: Royal Philips introduces new C-arm imaging tech. Royal Philips told that it had launched a new mobile C-arm imaging platform, Zenition. The Zenition mobile C-arm platform brings together innovations in processes such as image capture, image processing, ease-of-use, and versatility, according to the company.

