Motion Control Market Set to Maintain its Hot Streak in the Subsequent Years: WiseGuyReports

The primary reasons behind the stunning growth of the motion control market include the massive in investments as well as increasing number of projects by the manufacturing companies and rising concerns regarding industrial safety along with qualitative output. Motion control is considered to be an integral component in the robotics industries, which is benefiting the market in a big way. Also, the various initiatives being taken by the government around the globe for industrial expansion has resulted in the advancement of automation and motion control system. Based on these factors, the global motion control market is slated to touch the valuation of approximately USD 21.75 billion by 2023, depicting a CAGR of 7.09% during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Increasing Industrial Safety Concerns to Stimulate the Market Growth

The development of the motion control market has been significant in recent years and is predicted to have a stupendous growth throughout the forecast period. The market growth has been the result of factors including the increasing numbers of projects by manufacturing companies, rising concern with regard to industrial safety, and surging need for motion control for semiconductor & electronics, food and beverage, electrical, machinery and automotive sectors coupled with the growing economy across the globe.

Expanding Automation Industry Lends Strong Support to the Market

Massive expansion of the automation industry combined with substantial rise in globalization has elevated the demand for the motion control market. On top of this, the demand from developing economies like India, Brazil and China could give rise to new avenues within the motion control market in the years ahead.

The Market to Benefit from Continuous Technological Advancements

The continuous development of technology is set to go hand in hand with the expansion of the motion control market. To illustrate, Kollmorgen had developed AKM2G in 2017, which is a type of synchronous servo motors that could be employed with the company’s AKD2G series of next-gene servo drives as well as the AKD servo drive. In addition, these types of motors also provide their design benefits coupled with the user’s choice of servo drives, which brings further success to the motion control market in terms of revenue.

Increasing Labor Cost to Restrain the Market Growth

Albeit the relentless growth of the global motion control market, the rising labor costs could result in the market taking a negative blow in the upcoming years.

The Motion Controllers Segment Bags the Top Position among Components

Depending on the component, the market can be broken down into actuators & mechanical systems, motion controllers, electric drives, ac motors, sensors and feedback devices, and others (servo drives). The demand for motion controllers has risen in the past two decades on account of the growing dependence of the industries on plant and process automation. As a result, the motion controllers segment managed to grab the leading position, and garnered the maximum revenue of USD 4,572.23 million in the year 2017. The segment is also poised to elevate at the growth rate of 5.30% during the evaluation time frame.

The Electromechanical Actuation Technology to Garner Significant Demand

In terms of technology, the market can be classified based on pneumatic, hydraulic, and electromechanical actuation. Out of these, the electromechanical actuation segment had reached the valuation of USD 6,326.93 million in the year 2017, establishing it as the supreme market. Further, the segment is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 8.29% in the next couple of years.

Motion control to find Maximum Application in the Packaging Sector

Application-based segments in the market include inspection, material handling, packaging, robotics, and others. Between these, the packaging segment is exhibited to lead the worldwide motion control market with the revenue of USD 5,133.40 million and growth rate of 7.81% during the review period.

The Automotive Segment Races Ahead to the Top Spot

The various industries utilizing motion control include metals & machinery manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, semiconductor & electronics, and others (textile, furniture & wood). Here, the automotive segment is ruling the global motion control market, arriving at the valuation of USD 2,981.54 million and clocking in a CAGR of 7.75% in the following years.

The Hike in the Adoption of Industrial Robots turns Europe as the most Profitable Market

Europe is currently leading the worldwide motion control market backed by the growing adoption of industrial robots within the manufacturing industry among the countries in the region. Moreover, the surge in the awareness levels regarding modern automated processes for automation in factories is presumed to be the primary driving factor supporting the regional market growth.

Asia Pacific Grows at the Fastest Rate with the Expansion of the Electronics Sector

Growing at the fastest rate in the global motion control market, Asia Pacific holds a total share of 8.72% with substantial contribution from countries like Japan, South Korea and China. These countries elevate the position of the regional market at a tremendous rate, due to the fact that they are the largest electronics manufacturing nations in the region. Besides, the consistent expansion of the end-use industries including food and beverages and semiconductor is set to nurture the economic growth of the region. This factor is anticipated to bring lucrative results for the motion controller market in the region during the analysis period.

Customization and Smart Technology to be the Primary Trends in the North America Market

In North America, the exciting trend noted associated with the motion control technology is the development of smart technology, customization, and networking. The regional market has also created a significant space in the global market on account of the augmented demand for motion control in automotive, semiconductor and electronics industry, machinery printing, textile, packaging industries, among others.

Top Players

The top companies in the worldwide motion control market are Estun Automation Co. Ltd. (China), STMicroelectronics N.V (Switzerland), Rockwell Automation Inc. (US), Schneider Electric SE (France), Emerson Electric Co (US), ABB Group (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), MKS instruments Inc. (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), AMETEK, Inc., and others.

Recent Developments

May 2019

Apple has won the Project Titan Patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, for its advanced motion control vehicle seating system. The granted patent is associated with motion control seating systems, and in this case, the invention by Apple includes a seating system with a support surface formed by springs that lend stiffness. The other springs lend adjustable stiffness to the support surface as well as the frame.

