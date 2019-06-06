Hovnanian Enterprises Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results

11% Year-over-Year Expansion in Consolidated Community Count

Consolidated Contracts Grew 10% Year over Year, the First Improvement Since Early 2016

Consolidated Lots Controlled Increased 17% Year over Year

MATAWAN, N.J., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV), a leading national homebuilder, reported results for its fiscal second quarter and six-month period ended April 30, 2019.

“For the second quarter of fiscal 2019, we achieved an 11% year-over-year growth in consolidated community count and a 10% year-over-year increase in consolidated contracts,” stated Ara K. Hovnanian, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Furthermore, for the month of May 2019, we had a 20% year-over-year increase in consolidated contracts."

“During the second quarter of fiscal 2019, driven entirely by increasing our lot option position, we also grew our consolidated land position by 17% year over year. Increasing our land position and community count should ultimately lead to rising revenues and substantially improved levels of profitability. We believe that controlling the majority of our consolidated lots through options – 60% at the end of the second quarter – gives us considerable flexibility, mitigates risk and is consistent with our strategy of achieving high inventory turns. We ended the quarter with our liquidity position above our stated goal and remain cautious and disciplined in our approach to underwriting new land purchases. We continue to invest in a housing market that appears to remain on solid economic and demographic footings. Assuming no adverse changes in current market conditions and excluding land related charges, gains or losses on extinguishment of debt and other non-recurring items, we expect the second half of the year to substantially outperform the first half, resulting in profitability for the full year,” concluded Mr. Hovnanian.

RESULTS FOR THE THREE-MONTH AND SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED APRIL 30, 2019:

Total revenues decreased to $440.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, compared with $502.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. For the six months ended April 30, 2019, total revenues decreased to $821.3 million compared with $919.7 million in the same period during the prior fiscal year.



Homebuilding revenues for unconsolidated joint ventures increased 29.7% to $125.7 million for the second quarter ended April 30, 2019, compared with $96.9 million in last year’s second quarter. During the first half of fiscal 2019, homebuilding revenues for unconsolidated joint ventures increased to $221.5 million compared with $155.5 million in the same period during the previous year.



Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 13.3% for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with 13.8% during the prior year’s second quarter. For the six months ended April 30, 2019, homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 14.0% compared with 14.3% last year.



Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 16.9% for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with 17.7% in the same quarter one year ago. During the first half of fiscal 2019, homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 17.3% compared with 17.8% in the same period of the previous fiscal year.



For the second quarter of 2019, total SG&A decreased by $1.3 million, or 2.2%, year over year. Total SG&A was $60.3 million, or 13.7% of total revenues, in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with $61.7 million, or 12.3% of total revenues, in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. For the six-month period ended April 30, 2019, total SG&A decreased by $3.3 million, or 2.7%, year over year. For the first six months of fiscal 2019, total SG&A was $120.7 million, or 14.7% of total revenues, compared with $124.1 million, or 13.5% of total revenues, in the same period of the prior fiscal year.



Total interest expense was $36.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with $45.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Total interest expense was $69.1 million for the first half of fiscal 2019 compared with $86.9 million for the same period in fiscal 2018.



Interest incurred (some of which was expensed and some of which was capitalized) was $41.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with $40.0 million in the same quarter one year ago. For the six months ended April 30, 2019, interest incurred (some of which was expensed and some of which was capitalized) was $80.2 million compared with $81.2 million last year.



Income from unconsolidated joint ventures was $7.3 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2019 compared with $1.3 million in the second quarter of the previous year. For the first half of fiscal 2019, income from unconsolidated joint ventures was $16.8 million compared with a loss of $3.8 million in the same period a year ago.



Loss before income taxes for the quarter ended April 30, 2019 was $14.9 million compared with a loss of $9.6 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2018. For the first six months of fiscal 2019, the loss before income taxes was $32.0 million compared with a loss of $40.0 million during same period of fiscal 2018.



Loss before income taxes, excluding land-related charges, joint venture write-downs and loss on extinguishment of debt, was $13.5 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with a loss before these items of $5.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. For the six months ended April 30, 2019, loss before income taxes, excluding land-related charges, joint venture write-downs and loss on extinguishment of debt, was $29.9 million compared with a loss before these items of $34.9 million during the same period in fiscal 2018.



Net loss was $15.3 million, or $2.56 per common share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with a net loss of $9.8 million, or $1.65 per common share, during the same quarter a year ago. For the first six months of fiscal 2019, net loss was $32.7 million, or $5.49 per common share, compared with a net loss of $40.6 million, or $6.85 per common share, in the same period during fiscal 2018.



Consolidated contracts per community decreased 0.9% to 10.5 contracts per community for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with 10.6 contracts per community in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Contracts per community, including unconsolidated joint ventures, decreased 3.6% to 10.8 contracts per community for the quarter ended April 30, 2019 compared with 11.2 contracts per community, including unconsolidated joint ventures, in last year’s second quarter.



The consolidated community count was 147 as of April 30, 2019. This was an 11.4% year-over-year increase from 132 communities at the end of the prior year’s second quarter and a 7.3% sequential increase compared with 137 communities at January 31, 2019. As of the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2019, community count, including unconsolidated joint ventures, was 165 communities. This was a 7.8% increase, both sequentially and year over year, compared with 153 communities at both January 31, 2019 and April 30, 2018.



The number of consolidated contracts increased 10.1% to 1,546 homes, during the second quarter of fiscal 2019, compared with 1,404 homes during the second quarter of fiscal 2018. The number of contracts, including unconsolidated joint ventures, for the second quarter ended April 30, 2019, increased 4.0% to 1,775 homes from 1,706 homes for the same quarter last year.



The number of consolidated contracts increased 2.0% to 2,480 homes, during the six-month period ended April 30, 2019, compared with 2,431 homes in the same period of the previous fiscal year. During the first six months of fiscal 2019, the number of contracts, including unconsolidated joint ventures, was 2,843 homes, a decrease of 3.8% from 2,956 homes during the same period in fiscal 2018.



For May 2019, consolidated contracts per community were 3.7 compared with 3.6 for the same month one year ago. During May 2019, the number of consolidated contracts increased 20.2% to 536 homes from 446 homes in May 2018.



The dollar value of consolidated contract backlog, as of April 30, 2019, increased 5.5% to $949.9 million compared with $900.7 million as of April 30, 2018. The dollar value of contract backlog, including unconsolidated joint ventures, as of April 30, 2019, was $1.18 billion, a decrease of 11.9% compared with $1.34 billion as of April 30, 2018.



Consolidated deliveries were 1,085 homes for the second quarter of fiscal 2019, a 10.7% decrease compared with 1,215 homes during the same quarter a year ago. For the quarter ended April 30, 2019, deliveries, including unconsolidated joint ventures, decreased 10.0% to 1,280 homes compared with 1,423 homes during the second quarter of fiscal 2018.



Consolidated deliveries were 2,052 homes in the first half of fiscal 2019, an 8.4% decrease compared with 2,240 homes in the same period in fiscal 2018. For the six months ended April 30, 2019, deliveries, including unconsolidated joint ventures, decreased 6.4% to 2,399 homes compared with 2,564 homes in the same period of the prior fiscal year.



The contract cancellation rate for both consolidated contracts and contracts including unconsolidated joint ventures were 19% for the three months ended April 30, 2019 compared with 17% for the same quarter in fiscal 2018.

Total liquidity at the end of the of the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $266.0 million, which is above the upper end of our target range.



In the second quarter of fiscal 2019, approximately 2,500 lots were put under option or acquired in 32 communities, including unconsolidated joint ventures.



As of April 30, 2019, consolidated lots controlled increased by 17.1% to 31,087 year over year from 26,537 lots at April 30, 2018. The consolidated lots under option at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2019 were 18,602 lots compared with 13,949 optioned lots at the end of last year’s second quarter. As of April 30, 2019, the Company owned 12,485 lots compared with 12,588 owned lots at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

WEBCAST INFORMATION:

ABOUT HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company’s homes are marketed and sold under the trade names K. Hovnanian® Homes and Brighton Homes®. Additionally, the Company’s subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian’s® Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation’s largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

Consolidated earnings before interest expense and income taxes (“EBIT”) and before depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and before inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs and loss on extinguishment of debt (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are not U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net (loss). The reconciliation for historical periods of EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively. The reconciliation for historical periods of homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, to homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively, is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

(Loss) before income taxes excluding land-related charges, joint venture write-downs and loss on extinguishment of debt is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is (loss) before income taxes. The reconciliation for historical periods of (loss) before income taxes excluding land-related charges, joint venture write-downs and loss on extinguishment of debt to (loss) before income taxes is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

Total liquidity is comprised of $124.0 million of cash and cash equivalents, $17.0 million of restricted cash required to collateralize letters of credit and $125.0 million of availability under the senior secured revolving credit facility as of April 30, 2019.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered as “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements related to the Company’s goals and expectations with respect to its financial results for future financial periods. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in, or suggested by, such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. By their nature, forward-looking statements: (i) speak only as of the date they are made, (ii) are not guarantees of future performance or results and (iii) are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or quantify. Therefore, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, (1) changes in general and local economic, industry and business conditions and impacts of a significant homebuilding downturn; (2) adverse weather and other environmental conditions and natural disasters; (3) high leverage and restrictions on the Company’s operations and activities imposed by the agreements governing the Company’s outstanding indebtedness; (4) availability and terms of financing to the Company; (5) the Company’s sources of liquidity; (6) changes in credit ratings; (7) the seasonality of the Company’s business; (8) the availability and cost of suitable land and improved lots and sufficient liquidity to invest in such land and lots; (9) shortages in, and price fluctuations of, raw materials and labor; (10) reliance on, and the performance of, subcontractors; (11) regional and local economic factors, including dependency on certain sectors of the economy, and employment levels affecting home prices and sales activity in the markets where the Company builds homes; (12) fluctuations in interest rates and the availability of mortgage financing; (13) increases in cancellations of agreements of sale; (14) changes in tax laws affecting the after-tax costs of owning a home; (15) operations through unconsolidated joint ventures with third parties; (16) government regulation, including regulations concerning development of land, the home building, sales and customer financing processes, tax laws and the environment; (17) legal claims brought against us and not resolved in our favor, such as product liability litigation, warranty claims and claims made by mortgage investors; (18) levels of competition; (19) successful identification and integration of acquisitions; (20) significant influence of the Company’s controlling stockholders; (21) availability of net operating loss carryforwards; (22) utility shortages and outages or rate fluctuations; (23) changes in trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding materials and products, and related trade disputes with and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; (24) geopolitical risks, terrorist acts and other acts of war; (25) loss of key management personnel or failure to attract qualified personnel; (26) information technology failures and data security breaches; (27) negative publicity; and (28) certain risks, uncertainties and other factors described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2018 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. April 30, 2019 Statements of consolidated operations (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Total revenues $440,691 $502,544 $821,285 $919,710 Costs and expenses (1) 462,855 512,025 870,117 954,486 Loss on extinguishment of debt - (1,440 ) - (1,440 ) Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures 7,252 1,343 16,814 (3,833 ) (Loss) before income taxes (14,912 ) (9,578 ) (32,018 ) (40,049 ) Income tax provision 345 245 691 583 Net (loss) $(15,257 ) $(9,823 ) $(32,709 ) $(40,632 ) Per share data: Basic and assuming dilution: Net (loss) per common share $(2.56 ) $(1.65 ) $(5.49 ) $(6.85 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (2) 5,962 5,937 5,960 5,929 (1) Includes inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs. (2) For periods with a net (loss), basic shares are used in accordance with GAAP rules. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. April 30, 2019 Reconciliation of (loss) before income taxes excluding land-related charges, joint venture write-downs and loss on extinguishment of debt to (loss) before income taxes (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Loss) before income taxes $(14,912 ) $(9,578 ) $(32,018 ) $(40,049 ) Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs 1,462 2,673 2,166 3,087 Unconsolidated joint venture write-downs - - - 660 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1,440 - 1,440 (Loss) before income taxes excluding land-related charges, joint venture

write-downs and loss on extinguishment of debt (1) $(13,450 ) $(5,465 ) $(29,852 ) $(34,862 ) (1) (Loss) before income taxes excluding land-related charges, joint venture write-downs and loss on extinguishment of debt is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is (loss) before income taxes.







Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. April 30, 2019 Gross margin (In thousands) Homebuilding Gross

Margin Homebuilding Gross

Margin Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Sale of homes $427,552 $468,117 $789,687 $869,694 Cost of sales, excluding interest expense and land charges (1) 355,477 385,302 653,047 714,829 Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land

charges (2) 72,075 82,815 136,640 154,865 Cost of sales interest expense, excluding land sales interest expense 13,898 15,309 24,140 27,601 Homebuilding gross margin, after cost of sales interest expense, before land

charges (2) 58,177 67,506 112,500 127,264 Land charges 1,462 2,673 2,166 3,087 Homebuilding gross margin $56,715 $64,833 $110,334 $124,177 Gross margin percentage 13.3 % 13.8 % 14.0 % 14.3 % Gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land

charges (2) 16.9 % 17.7 % 17.3 % 17.8 % Gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense, before land

charges (2) 13.6 % 14.4 % 14.2 % 14.6 % Land Sales Gross

Margin Land Sales Gross

Margin Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Land and lot sales $- $20,505 $7,508 $20,505 Cost of sales, excluding interest and land charges (1) - 7,710 7,357 7,710 Land and lot sales gross margin, excluding interest and land charges - 12,795 151 12,795 Land and lot sales interest - 4,055 - 4,055 Land and lot sales gross margin, including interest and excluding land

charges $- $8,740 $151 $8,740 (1) Does not include cost associated with walking away from land options or inventory impairment losses which are recorded as Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively.







Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. April 30, 2019 Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net (loss) $(15,257 ) $(9,823 ) $(32,709 ) $(40,632 ) Income tax provision 345 245 691 583 Interest expense 36,561 45,452 69,076 86,875 EBIT (1) 21,649 35,874 37,058 46,826 Depreciation and amortization 959 719 1,938 1,509 EBITDA (2) 22,608 36,593 38,996 48,335 Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs 1,462 2,673 2,166 3,087 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1,440 - 1,440 Adjusted EBITDA (3) $24,070 $40,706 $41,162 $52,862 Interest incurred $41,383 $40,014 $80,236 $81,179 Adjusted EBITDA to interest incurred 0.58 1.02 0.51 0.65 (1) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net (loss). EBIT represents earnings before interest expense and income taxes. (2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net (loss). EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. (3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net (loss). Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs and loss on extinguishment of debt. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. April 30, 2019 Interest incurred, expensed and capitalized (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest capitalized at beginning of period $74,455 $70,793 $68,117 $71,051 Plus interest incurred 41,383 40,014 80,236 81,179 Less interest expensed 36,561 45,452 69,076 86,875 Interest capitalized at end of period (1) $79,277 $65,355 $79,277 $65,355 (1) Capitalized interest amounts are shown gross before allocating any portion of impairments to capitalized interest.







HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands)

April 30,

2019 October 31,

2018 (Unaudited) (1) ASSETS Homebuilding: Cash and cash equivalents $123,998 $187,871 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 17,223 12,808 Inventories: Sold and unsold homes and lots under development 993,477 878,876 Land and land options held for future development or sale 120,146 111,368 Consolidated inventory not owned 154,435 87,921 Total inventories 1,268,058 1,078,165 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 135,562 123,694 Receivables, deposits and notes, net 29,154 35,189 Property, plant and equipment, net 20,307 20,285 Prepaid expenses and other assets 41,058 39,150 Total homebuilding 1,635,360 1,497,162 Financial services 119,912 164,880 Total assets $1,755,272 $1,662,042 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Homebuilding: Nonrecourse mortgages secured by inventory, net of debt issuance costs $190,655 $95,557 Accounts payable and other liabilities 285,293 304,899 Customers’ deposits 37,953 30,086 Liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs 123,348 63,387 Revolving and term loan credit facilities, net of debt issuance costs 201,459 201,389 Notes payable (net of discount, premium and debt issuance costs) and accrued interest 1,298,899 1,273,446 Total homebuilding 2,137,607 1,968,764 Financial services 100,054 143,448 Income taxes payable 2,090 3,334 Total liabilities 2,239,751 2,115,546 Equity: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. stockholders’ equity deficit: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - authorized 100,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,600

shares with a liquidation preference of $140,000 at April 30, 2019 and at October 31, 2018 135,299 135,299 Common stock, Class A, $0.01 par value – authorized 16,000,0000 shares; issued 5,786,826

shares at April 30, 2019 and 5,783,858 shares at October 31, 2018 58 58 Common stock, Class B, $0.01 par value (convertible to Class A at time of sale) –

authorized 2,400,000 shares; issued 650,457 shares at April 30, 2019 and 649,673 shares at

October 31, 2018 6 6 Paid in capital – common stock 711,517 710,349 Accumulated deficit (1,216,565 ) (1,183,856 ) Treasury stock – at cost – 470,430 shares of Class A common stock and 27,669 shares of

Class B common stock at April 30, 2019 and October 31, 2018 (115,360 ) (115,360 ) Total Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. stockholders’ equity deficit (485,045 ) (453,504 ) Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures 566 - Total equity deficit (484,479 ) (453,504 ) Total liabilities and equity $1,755,272 $1,662,042

(1) Derived from the audited balance sheet as of October 31, 2018





HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In Thousands Except Per Share Data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Homebuilding: Sale of homes $427,552 $468,117 $789,687 $869,694 Land sales and other revenues 832 21,373 9,683 26,074 Total homebuilding 428,384 489,490 799,370 895,768 Financial services 12,307 13,054 21,915 23,942 Total revenues 440,691 502,544 821,285 919,710 Expenses: Homebuilding: Cost of sales, excluding interest 355,477 393,012 660,404 722,539 Cost of sales interest 13,898 19,364 24,140 31,656 Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs 1,462 2,673 2,166 3,087 Total cost of sales 370,837 415,049 686,710 757,282 Selling, general and administrative 44,179 45,544 86,915 88,775 Total homebuilding expenses 415,016 460,593 773,625 846,057 Financial services 8,678 8,798 17,152 17,139 Corporate general and administrative 16,169 16,144 33,833 35,279 Other interest 22,663 26,088 44,936 55,219 Other operations 329 402 571 792 Total expenses 462,855 512,025 870,117 954,486 Loss on extinguishment of debt - (1,440 ) - (1,440 ) Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures 7,252 1,343 16,814 (3,833 ) Loss before income taxes (14,912 ) (9,578 ) (32,018 ) (40,049 ) State and federal income tax provision: State 345 245 691 583 Federal - - - - Total income taxes 345 245 691 583 Net (loss) $(15,257 ) $(9,823 ) $(32,709 ) $(40,632 ) Per share data: Basic and assuming dilution: Net (loss) per common share $(2.56 ) $(1.65 ) $(5.49 ) $(6.85 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 5,962 5,937 5,960 5,929





HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA EXCLUDES UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES) (UNAUDITED) Three Months - April 30, 2019 Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Backlog April 30, April 30, April 30, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Northeast (NJ, PA) Home 104 26 300.0 % 23 47 (51.1 )% 162 83 95.2 % Dollars $62,580 $15,278 309.6 % $13,040 $23,513 (44.5 )% $102,481 $48,715 110.4 % Avg. Price $601,731 $587,615 2.4 % $566,957 $500,277 13.3 % $632,599 $586,928 7.8 % Mid-Atlantic (DE, MD, VA, WV) Home 199 212 (6.1 )% 142 206 (31.1 )% 393 324 21.3 % Dollars $118,245 $117,399 0.7 % $80,818 $104,058 (22.3 )% $246,307 $199,279 23.6 % Avg. Price $594,196 $553,766 7.3 % $569,141 $505,139 12.7 % $626,735 $615,059 1.9 % Midwest (IL, OH) Home 235 220 6.8 % 141 143 (1.4 )% 466 484 (3.7 )% Dollars $68,744 $67,308 2.1 % $42,870 $42,816 0.1 % $125,181 $132,360 (5.4 )% Avg. Price $292,528 $305,943 (4.4 )% $304,035 $299,415 1.5 % $268,629 $273,472 (1.8 )% Southeast (FL, GA, SC) Home 155 154 0.6 % 123 158 (22.2 )% 270 276 (2.2 )% Dollars $64,772 $62,741 3.2 % $49,346 $60,974 (19.1 )% $120,140 $115,930 3.6 % Avg. Price $417,884 $407,404 2.6 % $401,187 $385,908 4.0 % $444,963 $420,037 5.9 % Southwest (AZ, TX) Home 559 587 (4.8 )% 431 466 (7.5 )% 648 657 (1.4 )% Dollars $192,630 $198,487 (3.0 )% $143,634 $158,958 (9.6 )% $227,325 $230,600 (1.4 )% Avg. Price $344,597 $338,137 1.9 % $333,258 $341,112 (2.3 )% $350,810 $350,989 (0.1 )% West (CA) Home 294 205 43.4 % 225 195 15.4 % 315 369 (14.6 )% Dollars $120,616 $93,213 29.4 % $97,844 $77,798 25.8 % $128,422 $173,794 (26.1 )% Avg. Price $410,259 $454,697 (9.8 )% $434,862 $398,962 9.0 % $407,689 $470,986 (13.4 )% Consolidated Total Home 1,546 1,404 10.1 % 1,085 1,215 (10.7 )% 2,254 2,193 2.8 % Dollars $627,587 $554,426 13.2 % $427,552 $468,117 (8.7 )% $949,856 $900,678 5.5 % Avg. Price $405,942 $394,889 2.8 % $394,057 $385,281 2.3 % $421,409 $410,706 2.6 % Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) Home 229 302 (24.2 )% 195 208 (6.3 )% 382 636 (39.9 )% Dollars $131,282 $178,973 (26.6 )% $124,776 $96,296 29.6 % 228,730 $436,715 (47.6 )% Avg. Price $573,284 $592,630 (3.3 )% $639,877 $462,964 38.2 % $598,770 $686,659 (12.8 )% Grand Total Home 1,775 1,706 4.0 % 1,280 1,423 (10.0 )% 2,636 2,829 (6.8 )% Dollars $758,869 $733,399 3.5 % $552,328 $564,413 (2.1 )% $1,178,586 $1,337,393 (11.9 )% Avg. Price $427,532 $429,894 (0.5 )% $431,505 $396,636 8.8 % $447,112 $472,744 (5.4 )% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.

(2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures”.





HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA EXCLUDES UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES) (UNAUDITED) Six Months - April 30, 2019 Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Six Months Ended Six Months Ending Backlog April 30, April 30, April 30, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Northeast (NJ, PA) Home 156 72 116.7 % 45 87 (48.3 )% 162 83 95.2 % Dollars $97,530 $40,641 140.0 % $25,545 $43,705 (41.6 )% $102,481 $48,715 110.4 % Avg. Price $625,192 $564,459 10.8 % $567,667 $502,354 13.0 % $632,599 $586,928 7.8 % Mid-Atlantic (DE, MD, VA, WV) Home 350 337 3.9 % 253 341 (25.8 )% 393 324 21.3 % Dollars $199,759 $180,612 10.6 % $133,997 $175,067 (23.5 )% $246,307 $199,279 23.6 % Avg. Price $570,740 $535,939 6.5 % $529,632 $513,393 3.2 % $626,735 $615,059 1.9 % Midwest (IL, OH) Home 362 385 (6.0 )% 290 283 2.5 % 466 484 (3.7 )% Dollars $105,790 $116,724 (9.4 )% $87,759 $83,333 5.3 % $125,181 $132,360 (5.4 )% Avg. Price $292,238 $303,179 (3.6 )% $302,617 $294,463 2.8 % $268,629 $273,472 (1.8 )% Southeast (FL, GA, SC) Home 250 281 (11.0 )% 231 290 (20.3 )% 270 276 (2.2 )% Dollars $105,232 $113,196 (7.0 )% $93,229 $117,648 (20.8 )% $120,140 $115,930 3.6 % Avg. Price $420,928 $402,831 4.5 % $403,589 $405,682 (0.5 )% $444,963 $420,037 5.9 % Southwest (AZ, TX) Home 921 998 (7.7 )% 796 850 (6.4 )% 648 657 (1.4 )% Dollars $307,968 $339,945 (9.4 )% $261,497 $287,162 (8.9 )% $227,325 $230,600 (1.4 )% Avg. Price $334,384 $340,626 (1.8 )% $328,514 $337,838 (2.8 )% $350,810 $350,989 (0.1 )% West (CA) Home 441 358 23.2 % 437 389 12.3 % 315 369 (14.6 )% Dollars $177,634 $162,610 9.2 % $187,660 $162,779 15.3 % $128,422 $173,794 (26.1 )% Avg. Price $402,798 $454,218 (11.3 )% $429,428 $418,454 2.6 % $407,689 $470,986 (13.4 )% Consolidated Total Home 2,480 2,431 2.0 % 2,052 2,240 (8.4 )% 2,254 2,193 2.8 % Dollars $993,913 $953,728 4.2 % $789,687 $869,694 (9.2 )% $949,856 $900,678 5.5 % Avg. Price $400,771 $392,319 2.2 % $384,838 $388,256 (0.9 )% $421,409 $410,706 2.6 % Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) Home 363 525 (30.9 )% 347 324 7.1 % 382 636 (39.9 )% Dollars $216,851 $316,194 (31.4 )% $219,803 $154,395 42.4 % $228,730 $436,715 (47.6 )% Avg. Price $597,386 $602,276 (0.8 )% $633,438 $476,529 32.9 % $598,770 $686,659 (12.8 )% Grand Total Home 2,843 2,956 (3.8 )% 2,399 2,564 (6.4 )% 2,636 2,829 (6.8 )% Dollars $1,210,764 $1,269,922 (4.7 )% $1,009,490 $1,024,089 (1.4 )% $1,178,586 $1,337,393 (11.9 )% Avg. Price $425,875 $429,608 (0.9 )% $420,796 $399,411 5.4 % $447,112 $472,744 (5.4 )% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.

(2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures”.







HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY) (UNAUDITED) Three Months - April 30, 2019 Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Backlog April 30, April 30, April 30, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Northeast (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 109 137 (20.4 )% 77 76 1.3 % 145 302 (52.0 )% (NJ, PA) Dollars $64,691 $82,865 (21.9 )% $59,840 $29,891 100.2 % $95,645 $239,418 (60.1 )% Avg. Price $593,495 $604,854 (1.9 )% $777,143 $393,298 97.6 % $659,621 $792,774 (16.8 )% Mid-Atlantic (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 4 25 (84.0 )% 14 5 180.0 % 17 52 (67.3 )% (DE, MD, VA, WV) Dollars $3,606 $20,337 (82.3 )% $10,831 $4,830 124.2 % $14,086 $42,350 (66.7 )% Avg. Price $901,250 $813,480 10.8 % $773,643 $966,000 (19.9 )% $828,588 $814,422 1.7 % Midwest (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 2 15 (86.7 )% 4 14 (71.4 )% 5 31 (83.9 )% (IL, OH) Dollars $1,354 $10,532 (87.1 )% $2,735 $8,905 (69.3 )% $2,862 $23,413 (87.8 )% Avg. Price $677,000 $702,215 (3.6 )% $683,750 $636,071 7.5 % $572,400 $755,280 (24.2 )% Southeast (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 58 39 48.7 % 49 48 2.1 % 124 95 30.5 % (FL, GA, SC) Dollars $31,519 $19,635 60.5 % $25,985 $21,217 22.5 % $66,292 $45,834 44.6 % Avg. Price $543,431 $503,456 7.9 % $530,306 $442,020 20.0 % $534,613 $482,465 10.8 % Southwest (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 36 44 (18.2 )% 32 29 10.3 % 68 106 (35.8 )% (AZ, TX) Dollars $22,859 $26,990 (15.3 )% $18,622 $16,357 13.8 % $41,535 $63,429 (34.5 )% Avg. Price $635,000 $613,412 3.5 % $581,938 $564,034 3.2 % $610,809 $598,385 2.1 % West (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 20 42 (52.4 )% 19 36 (47.2 )% 23 50 (54.0 )% (CA) Dollars $7,253 $18,614 (61.0 )% $6,763 $15,096 (55.2 )% $8,310 $22,271 (62.7 )% Avg. Price $362,650 $443,190 (18.2 )% $355,947 $419,333 (15.1 )% $361,304 $445,418 (18.9 )% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) Home 229 302 (24.2 )% 195 208 (6.3 )% 382 636 (39.9 )% Dollars $131,282 $178,973 (26.6 )% $124,776 $96,296 29.6 % $228,730 $436,715 (47.6 )% Avg. Price $573,284 $592,630 (3.3 )% $639,877 $462,964 38.2 % $598,770 $686,659 (12.8 )% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.

(2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures”.







HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY) (UNAUDITED) Six Months - April 30, 2019 Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Backlog April 30, April 30, April 30, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Northeast (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 159 191 (16.8 )% 133 106 25.5 % 145 302 (52.0 )% (NJ, PA) Dollars $103,544 $127,529 (18.8 )% $102,265 $44,791 128.3 % $95,645 $239,418 (60.1 )% Avg. Price $651,220 $677,689 (3.9 )% $768,910 $422,555 82.0 % $659,621 $792,774 (16.8 )% Mid-Atlantic (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 17 50 (66.0 )% 24 9 166.7 % 17 52 (67.3 )% (DE, MD, VA, WV) Dollars $14,668 $40,038 (63.4 )% $19,420 $8,798 120.7 % $14,086 $42,350 (66.7 )% Avg. Price $862,824 $800,760 7.8 % $809,167 $977,555 (17.2 )% $828,588 $814,422 1.7 % Midwest (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 7 24 (70.8 )% 11 20 (45.0 )% 5 31 (83.9 )% (IL, OH) Dollars $3,963 $16,970 (76.6 )% $7,176 $12,275 (41.5 )% $2,862 $23,413 (87.8 )% Avg. Price $566,143 $707,083 (19.9 )% $652,364 $613,750 6.3 % $572,400 $755,280 (24.2 )% Southeast (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 83 97 (14.4 )% 81 80 1.3 % 124 95 30.5 % (FL, GA, SC) Dollars $44,611 $45,706 (2.4 )% $41,574 $36,682 13.3 % $66,292 $45,834 44.6 % Avg. Price $537,482 $471,191 14.1 % $513,259 $458,424 11.9 % $534,613 $482,465 10.8 % Southwest (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 62 93 (33.3 )% 61 44 38.6 % 68 106 (35.8 )% (AZ, TX) Dollars $37,383 $55,347 (32.5 )% $36,314 $25,170 44.3 % $41,535 $63,429 (34.5 )% Avg. Price $602,952 $595,130 1.3 % $595,311 $572,042 4.1 % $610,809 $598,385 2.1 % West (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 35 70 (50.0 )% 37 65 (43.1 )% 23 50 (54.0 )% (CA) Dollars $12,682 $30,604 (58.6 )% $13,054 $26,679 (51.1 )% $8,310 $22,271 (62.7 )% Avg. Price $362,343 $437,200 (17.1 )% $352,811 $410,446 (14.0 )% $361,304 $445,418 (18.9 )% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) Home 363 525 (30.9 )% 347 324 7.1 % 382 636 (39.9 )% Dollars $216,851 $316,194 (31.4 )% $219,803 $154,395 42.4 % $228,730 $436,715 (47.6 )% Avg. Price $597,386 $602,276 (0.8 )% $633,438 $476,529 32.9 % $598,770 $686,659 (12.8 )% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.

(2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures”.





