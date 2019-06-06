Synthesis announces new release of FlightDeck — Sales Presentation Automation for Asset Managers

FlightDeck now offers a host of new features and a completely redesigned user interface, allowing sales and marketing teams to easily create custom and compliant presentations at scale

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago-based fintech company, Synthesis Technology , announced today its completely redesigned and enhanced FlightDeck sales enablement solution for asset managers, allowing sales and marketing teams to more easily create custom and compliant presentations at scale. Since 2011, FlightDeck has revolutionized the way the world’s banks and asset managers create and distribute their pitch books and other sales and marketing content.



FlightDeck allows investment sales people to create custom sales presentations in minutes. Data-heavy sales presentation content can be automatically updated, making the process more efficient, while keeping sales teams on-brand and compliant across every team, territory and time-zone. This is increasingly critical in today's highly competitive marketplace where asset managers must be able to produce compliant presentation materials and provide them to sales teams quickly and securely on an easy-to-use platform.

In order for asset managers to survive in this competitive market, content automation and sales enablement technology have become a necessary part of the tech stack. Asset managers are being asked to reduce costs while improving efficiency , yet many firms are struggling to find solutions that adequately fulfill their requirements and deployed within a reasonable timeframe and budget.

In a research study conducted just last year, Synthesis found many ”do-it-yourself” implementations, such as PowerPoint-based solutions, were taking a year or more to deploy and requiring additional headcounts in Marketing. Synthesis alleviates this burden by providing asset managers with a professional turnkey implementation that can be completed in as little as 6 weeks. Asset managers can get up and running quickly without having to add more headcount, budget or resources to the implementation and ongoing maintenance.

John Toepfer , CEO of Synthesis, said the release of FlightDeck is in direct response to the industry’s current challenges around achieving true efficiency.

“The market has expressed a desire for solutions that truly enable efficiency and deliver ROI. FlightDeck was built with this in mind at every level—quick to deploy, easy to implement, strong data integration and content automation abilities,” said Toepfer.

The redesign of FlightDeck was largely inspired by customer feedback, as well as the industry’s overall need for this solution. Toepfer went on to explain that asset managers can no longer afford to implement automation solutions only to find out later they haven’t actually improved efficiency or seen a return on investment.

Synthesis has been a leader in automating investment marketing content, like fact sheets , pitch books and commentaries , since 1998. Clients of Synthesis include industry giants with over $1 Trillion AUM, as well as mid-tier and boutique firms who have reached a scaling problem with their current marketing operations. Investment management firms choose Synthesis for the high level of customer support in addition to their expertise in data management and solution implementation.

About Synthesis Technology

Synthesis helps investment companies become more efficient, compliant and customer-centric by automating data-heavy marketing content creation and sales enablement processes. We specialize in financial services, and 100% of our clients are investment companies. We have a five-star reputation for solving complex operational marketing and sales challenges for global asset managers. Our hybrid technology and services model allows us to act as a true business partner to our clients, tailoring our solution to each client’s unique needs. These clients range from some of the world’s largest financial services organizations to middle-market and boutique firms, including asset and wealth managers, retirement plan providers, TAMPS, and private banks.

