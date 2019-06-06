Laparoscopy Devices Market towards USD 17,206.32 million, Revenue to Increase at 8.30% CAGR by 2023, Says MRFR

Global Laparoscopy Devices Market Research Report Insights and Industry Analysis by Product (Laparoscopes, Energy Devices), Application (General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Centers), Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2023

Pune, India, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The laparoscopy devices market is expected to achieve a CAGR of 8.30 % while grossing revenues worth USD 17,206.32 million in the forecast period apropos a report released by Market Research Future.

The rising inclination towards minimally invasive procedures has raised the demand for laparoscopy devices substantially. The increased demand for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures is expected to further enhance the progress of the market in the approaching years. The market aims to garner significant traction with the development of smaller laparoscopic instruments in the upcoming period.

The revision in the reimbursement policies has favorably motivated the demand for laparoscopy devices globally. Moreover, the improved level of funding being devoted to the development of efficient laparoscopic devices is projected to motivate the growth of the market in the coming years. The market is also significantly driven by the escalated detection rate of various ailments around the world. The technological improvements in recent times have led to the creation of progressively smaller laparoscopic instruments that can ensure a higher-quality imaging quality, thus benefitting the overall market progress. The rise in the number of surgical procedures that involve laparoscopic devices is expected to create an advantageous outlook for the development of the market in the impending period. The benefit of minimally invasive surgical procedures is expected to create novel avenues for the growth of the laparoscopy devices market.

Key Players

The substantial players in the laparoscopy devices market are Smith & Nephew PLC (UK), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Germany), Medtronic PLC (US), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), Cook Medical LLC (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Stryker Corporation (US), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), and others.

Market Segmentation

The study of the segments in the laparoscopy devices market is carried out on the basis of product, application, end user, and region. Based on the product, the laparoscopy device market has been segmented into energy devices, laparoscopes, insufflation devices, handheld instruments, suction/irrigation devices, access devices, internal closure devices, trocars, and others. The application basis of segmentation of the laparoscopy devices market comprises of bariatric surgery, general surgery, gynecological surgery, colorectal surgery, urological surgery, and others. Based on the end user, the laparoscopy devices market is segmented into specialty centers, ambulatory centers, hospitals, and clinics. On the basis of regions, the laparoscopy devices market consists of Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

The regional evaluation of the laparoscopy devices market includes regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The Americas region governs the principal share of the laparoscopy devices market. The progress of the Americas region is primarily credited to its elevated GDP per capita income and the growing geriatric population which is very prone to chronic illnesses and degenerative diseases, which creates an increased need for therapeutics and diagnosis. The European region comes in second in the global Laparoscopy Device Market . The European region’s market is anticipated to record a robust growth rate through the forecast period owing to important driving factors such as growing patient population of cancer, increasing research on laparoscopy improvements and access to cutting-edge treatment facilities.

Moreover, factors such as the mounting healthcare spending, launch of state-of-the-art and integrated monitoring devices into the market along supported by a sound healthcare infrastructure are expected to encourage the market favorably. The Asia Pacific region is the fastest mounting market for laparoscopy devices. The Asia-Pacific regional market for laparoscopy devices is projected to touch USD 4205.58 million by the ending of the forecast period in 2023. The region’s growth is credited to the vast patient population and the speedy development in technology. The Middle East and Africa are two regions in the laparoscopy devices market in the MEA region. The market is relatively sluggish due to poor political situations in Africa and the restricted availability of funds and medical amenities.

Key Updates

May 2019 TransEnterix‘s Senhance robot-assisted surgery device has been approved by Japanese regulators for several procedures. The approval was granted by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor & Welfare to Senhance for laparoscopy for gynecology, general surgery, urology and “certain thoracic procedures.”

Jan 2019 Biom’up, a company focusing on surgical hemostasis, has recently declared that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US has given marketing support for its HEMOBLAST Bellows Laparoscopic Applicator for all minimally-invasive techniques.

