Freddie Mac Announces “All For Home” to Create New Understanding and Opportunities to Empower Homeownership

MCLEAN, Va., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) announced today All For Home , a new approach to its Single-Family affordable lending mission, which is driving industry change by providing education, mortgage offerings, business solutions, and insights to lenders and the affordable housing ecosystem.



/EIN News/ -- “For nearly 50 years, Freddie Mac has been making home possible for millions of people who wish to purchase a home,” said Danny Gardner, Senior Vice President of Single-Family Affordable Lending and Access to Credit at Freddie Mac. “Our All For Home effort spotlights Freddie Mac’s leadership in support of its affordable mission and looks beyond today to build the future of home by facilitating better lender and partner collaboration to reduce barriers for those seeking homeownership.”

With All For Home, Freddie Mac Single-Family is working to change the perception of affordable lending by providing thought leadership, educational resources and innovative, collaborative solutions to enable lenders and partners to reach more people who want to own a home. As a result, Freddie Mac will continue to shape the future of the affordable lending ecosystem and broaden understanding of opportunities to better serve current and future borrowers.

Freddie Mac’s All For Home is focused on the following four pillars:

“Through collaboration and partnership, we are working to develop and enhance solutions and technologies that allow our partners to confidently, swiftly and easily help more people achieve the dream of homeownership,” Gardner added. “There is power in anticipating future homeownership needs so that, together, our partners and lenders can make a positive impact.”

Freddie Mac has partnered with the Manufactured Housing Institute and is working with leading manufactured home builders to expand homeownership opportunities to more borrowers. Freddie Mac requirements for manufactured homes are designed so the mortgages purchased are originated, underwritten and serviced to help qualified borrowers buy homes they can both afford and sustain.

Freddie Mac’s Home Possible® affordable mortgage origination program exceeded $50 billion in home mortgages that were provided to 262,328 families across the United States over a three-year period from 2015 through 2018.

Across the country, Freddie Mac provided homeownership and financial literacy education to 518,168 aspiring homeowners through its CreditSmart® program in 2018. In addition, it provided affordable-lending training to 32,796 loan officers and real estate professionals through outreach events last year.

Freddie Mac will continue to launch new affordable education and lending programs and efforts in the coming months and lead an industry leadership dialogue directed at making homeownership accessible for more borrowers.

June is National Homeownership Month, highlighting the industry’s focus on enabling home buyers. Freddie Mac recognizes the critical need to address the changing dynamics in the housing market which is creating new challenges to realizing the dream of homeownership. Freddie Mac will continue to launch new affordable education and lending programs in the coming months and is proud to prompt industry dialogue directed at solving affordability and accessibility barriers for borrowers.



