Compact Camera Module Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2018 to 2024

Surge in penetration of smartphones, growth in the consumer electronics industry, and the growing demand for slimmer smartphones with advanced cameras are the factors that are responsible for the growth of the compact camera module market.

Portland, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Compact Camera Module Market by Component (Lens, Image Sensor, Voice Coil Motor, and Assembly Component) and Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Security & Surveillance, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024.” The report offers an in-depth analysis of the compact camera module market by closely monitoring the industry trends, drivers & opportunities, top investment pockets, key growth strategies, and competitive landscape. In-depth analysis is conducted by devising market estimations for the key market segments for the period of 20182024. According to the report, the market garnered $26.66 billion in 2017 and is likely to garner $57.81 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period, 2018 - 2024.

Factors such as an increase in smartphone penetration, growth in the consumer electronics industry, and rise in need for slimmer smartphones with advanced cameras drive the growth of the compact camera module market. However, high cost & heavy maintenance of camera restrain the growth of the market. Conversely, rise in the development of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) ensures emerging growth opportunities for the market.

Download Sample Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4645

By components, the report divides the market into the lens, image sensor, voice coil motor, and assembly component. The image sensor segment held the largest market share in 2017.

Among applications, the consumer electronics segment dominated the market in 2017, owing to an increase in the adoption of smartphones. The report also analyzes applications such as automotive, security & surveillance, and others.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global compact camera module market in 2017, owing to the presence of a huge number of manufacturers. Further, China generated a large percentage of regional revenue. The other regions covered for the research study include North America, Europe, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Purchase Report Enquiry@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4645

The prominent players operating in the global compact camera module market include Semco, LG Innotek, O-Film, Foxconn Sharp, Henkel, Sunny Optical, Menex, Liteon, Cowell, and Q-tech. They have adopted strategies such as innovation, new product development, and market expansion to boost the growth of the market.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1?855?550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.