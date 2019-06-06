Intravenous Equipment Report 2019: Catheters & Infusion Pumps and Sets - Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts to 2022
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Intravenous Equipment in US$ Thousand by the following Segments:
- Intravenous Catheters
- Intravenous Infusion Pumps and Sets
The report profiles 72 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AngioDynamics, Inc. (USA)
- Animas Corporation (USA)
- Arcomed AG (Switzerland)
- ASCOR S.A. (Poland)
- B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
- Baxter International, Inc. (USA)
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)
- C.R. Bard, Inc. (USA)
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)
- Halyard Health, Inc. (USA)
- Hospira, Inc. (USA)
- Medtronic, PLC (Ireland)
- Moog, Inc. (USA)
- Nipro Corporation (Japan)
- Smiths Medical (USA)
- Teleflex Incorporated (USA)
- Terumo Corp. (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Intravenous Equipment Market on a Steady Growth Path
Intravenous Infusion Technology: A Prime Growth Driver
Infusion Pump Market Slated to Gain Further Momentum
Insulin Pumps Market
Set for Interesting Road Ahead
Intravenous Catheters Market Scenario
The United States Leads the Way in Intravenous Catheters
Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market
An Insight
Positive Outlook for Central Venous Catheters
C. R. Bard Leads the Global PICC Market
2. GROWTH DRIVERS AND TRENDS
Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver
Global Aging Population Statistics
Opportunity Indicators
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Intravenous Equipment Demand
The Diabetes Epidemic
Untapped Potential for Insulin Pumps
Global Diabetes Expenditure: Opportunity Indicator for Insulin Pumps Market
Cancer Pain Offers Potential Opportunities for Pain Management Pumps
Rise in Healthcare Spending in Developing Nations Bode Well for Market Growth
Alternative Site Care: Shaping the Intravenous Equipment Market
IV Infusion Pumps: An Obvious Beneficiary of the Rise in Alternate Care Sites
Widening use of Disposable Infusion Pumps
Smart Infusion Systems: Marking the Convergence of Healthcare IT & IV Drug Delivery Systems
Beating the Odds
Three Key Factors Driving Hospital Adoption of Smart Infusion Systems
Market Characterized by Price Competitiveness
Remote-Control Catheters
A Possible Technology
New Software Promises More Safety in Usage of Intravenous Infusion Pumps
Adoption of Integrated Systems Propels Catheter Stabilization Device Market
Competitive Factors in the Intravenous Equipment Market
Tough Ground for New Entrants
ICR: A Key Factor to Success
Expiry of Warranty Provides New Opportunities to Insulin Pump Makers
Customer Satisfaction: Crucial to Stay Competitive
3. INDUSTRY ISSUES
Failures of Peripheral IV Catheter and Its Costs
Unapproved and Spurious Intravenous Catheters Create Market Chaos
Contamination of IV Ports during Infusion Therapy: A Cause for Concern
Complacency of Hospitals & Worker/Patient Safety: A Key Issue
Accidental Needlestick Injuries
Adverse Drug Events
Numbers Never Lie
Smart Infusion Technology Makes IV Devices Smart'
Smart Pumps in a Nutshell
4. TECHNOLOGY/PRODUCT BREAKTHROUGHS
Artificial Arteriovenous Fistulae Developed for Safe use of Intravenous Equipment
Ultrasound Aided Insertion of Peripheral Intravenous Catheters
Accidental Needlestick Injuries: A Thing of the Past
Technology Advancements in PICC Space
Safety of Intravenous Catheters Outclassed
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Intravenous Equipment
Intravenous Devices
The Evolution
The Changing Dynamics of Intravenous Equipment
Focus on Medication Safety Signals Growth of Smart Instruments
An Overview of Select Intravenous Equipment
Intravenous Catheters: A Primer
Intravenous Catheter: A Technical Exposition
Factors Determining the Effectiveness of a Catheter
Avoiding Infection
Flow and Sealing Capability
Safety
System Suitability and Comprehensiveness
Ease of Insertion
Maneuverability
Types of Catheters
Peripheral Intravenous Catheters
Central Venous Catheters
Types
Single Lumen Catheters
Multi Lumen Catheters
Advantages
Disadvantages
Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICC)
Advantages of PICC
Evolving Catheter Applications
Drawbacks
Intravenous Infusion Pumps and Sets
Types of Infusion Pumps
Insulin Infusion Pumps
Insulin Infusion Pumps: Managing Diabetes the Smart Way
The Pros and Cons of Implantable Insulin Pumps
Syringe Infusion Pumps
Parenteral Feeding Infusion Pumps
Patient Controlled Analgesic (PCA) Pumps
Intravenous Administration Sets
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/APPROVALS
Animas Bags FDA Approval for Animas Vibe Insulin Pump and Continuous Glucose Monitoring System
AngioDynamics Rolls Out BioFlo Midline Catheter
Teleflex Unveils ARROW PICC with Chlorag+ard Technology
Medtronic Rolls Out MiniMed 640G Insulin Pump
B. Braun Medical Secures FDA Approval for Infusomat Space Pump
Zyno Medical Gains CE Mark Approval for Z-800 Infusion Pump System
Hospira Receives FDA Clearance for Plum 360 Infusion System
B. Braun Medical Launches INTEGRA Infusion Platform
3M Releases 3M PICC/CVC Securement Device + Tegaderm I.V. Advanced Securement Dressing
Animas Rolls Out Animas Vibe Insulin Pump with Latest Dexcom CGM Technology
Baxter Gets FDA Clearance for SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library
Animas Bags CE Mark Approval for Animas Vibe Insulin Pump and Dexcom G4 PLATINUM CGM System
Animas Secures FDA Approval for Animas Vibe Insulin Pump and Continuous Glucose Monitoring System
Galt Medical Rolls Out Synergy PICC Product Line
CareFusion Unveils Novel Technologies to Improve IV Medication Management
Tangent Medical Launches NovaCath Integrated IV Catheter System
Hospira Introduces Sapphire Portable Pump
Hospira Unveils Sapphire Multi-Therapy Infusion Pump
Teleflex Releases AutoFuser Disposable Pain Pump
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Pfizer Considers Sale of the Infusion Pump Business
InfuSystem to Take Over Infusion Pump Assets from InfusAID
Teleflex Acquires Nostix
Pfizer Acquires Hospira
InfuSystem Completes Acquisition of Ciscura
Becton Dickinson Takes Over CareFusion
Aesynt Forms Partnership with Biameditek
Teleflex Inks Agreement with HealthTrust
Hospira Inks Agreement with Cerner for Developing Infusion Pump Information Platform
Animas Partners with Tidepool
Medtronic Partners with BD to Develop New Insulin Pump with BD FlowSmart Technology
Fresenius Kabi Inks Agreement with Amerinet
AngioDynamics Signs Agreement with HealthTrust
Swedish Patent and Registration Office to Grant Patent for Vigmed Closed System, Needle Protecting I.V. Catheters
Hospira Faces Class I Recall of GemStar Infusion System
CareFusion to Acquire Minority Stake in Caesarea Medical Electronics
SMR Technologies Partners with CPIE Pharmacies
Smiths Medical Collaborates with Epic for Smart Infusion Pump Connectivity
Tandem Announces Joint Venture with JDRF
Total Companies Profiled: 72 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 83)
- The United States (49)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (20)
- France (1)
- Germany (8)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Rest of Europe (7)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)
- Latin America (2)
- Middle East (1)
