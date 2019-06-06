Steelcase Announces New Relationship with Moooi and Moooi Carpets in North America

New alliance offers designers and customers access to the eclectic and playful designs of Moooi through the Steelcase dealer network

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Steelcase and Moooi, innovative and provocative Dutch designers, announce plans for a new relationship in North America. Steelcase will offer designs from Moooi and Moooi Carpets, including carpets, lighting, furniture and accessories, to customers throughout North America. The collection will be available in the fall of 2019. The Moooi collection complements an extensive, growing Steelcase portfolio that gives customers easy access to more choices with delivery by the largest and most reliable dealer network in the industry.



Steelcase will offer designs from Moooi and Moooi Carpets, including carpets, lighting, furniture and accessories, to customers throughout North America.



Steelcase and Moooi, innovative and provocative Dutch designers, announce plans for a new relationship in North America.



Steelcase and Moooi, innovative and provocative Dutch designers, announce plans for a new relationship in North America offering designs from Moooi and Moooi Carpets .





/EIN News/ -- “Our customers are looking for ways to make a statement. They want their workplace to reflect their brand and their values. Moooi understands that design shapes the culture and character of our environment,” said Joel Schellhammer, vice president growth initiatives at Steelcase. “This new relationship will build on our commitment to give our customers easy access to carpets, lighting, furniture and accessories that make their workplace unique, all available through the reliable Steelcase dealer network.”

Founded in 2001 by Marcel Wanders and Casper Vissers, and currently led by Marcel Wanders and Robin Bevers, Moooi is named after their native Dutch word for beautiful – the third ‘o’ in the brand name is symbolic of even more beauty and uniqueness. Moooi celebrates timeless objects of beauty which possess the uniqueness and character of antiques combined with the freshness of modern times. With carpets, lighting, furniture and accessories, Moooi creates interior environments decorated with an inspiring variety of patterns and colors to embrace any kind of space and make people of different ages, cultures and personalities fall in love with their environment.

“We’re incredibly excited about this relationship with Steelcase that will bring the best of our iconic carpets, lighting, furniture and accessories to the contract market,” said Robin Bevers, CEO of MOOOI. “Our products celebrate playfulness and now together with Steelcase, we will help designers create the unique work environments their clients demand.”

“Moooi Carpets offers a rich and refined carpet collection with an extensive assembly of unique, iconic and breathtaking design. This new relationship will help bring access to our signature creations,” said Martien Valentijn, CEO, Moooi Carpets.

Steelcase collaborates with a diverse network of forward-thinking partners around the world. These partners enrich its offering, contribute to continuous learning and promise greater value to Steelcase customers.

For more information on Steelcase and Moooi, visit www.steelcase.com/our-partners .

About Steelcase Inc.

For over 105 years, Steelcase Inc. has helped create great experiences for the world’s leading organizations, across industries. We demonstrate this through our family of brands – including Steelcase®, Coalesse®, Designtex®, PolyVision®, Turnstone®, Smith System®, Orangebox® and AMQ®. Together, they offer a comprehensive portfolio of architecture, furniture and technology products and services designed to unlock human promise and support social, economic and environmental sustainability. We are globally accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading and publicly traded company with fiscal 2019 revenue of $3.4 billion.

About Moooi

For almost twenty years Moooi has inspired and seduced the world with sparkling and innovative designs. The venture, founded in 2001, is currently led by Marcel Wanders and Robin Bevers. Moooi is named after the Dutch word for beautiful – the third ‘o’ in the brand name stands for an extra value in terms of beauty & uniqueness.

Moooi doesn’t tell designers what to do, but listens to what designers want to make, try to realise their dreams. Eclectic and always on the edge of commercial reality and cultural interest. To trigger, to create conversation pieces which make your environment more special, a life extraordinary.

For More Information:

Kayla Hanson

khanson@steelcase.com

616-389-9733

Loes Wijnstekers, PR coordinator Moooi

loeswijnstekers@mooooi.com

+31 (0)6 112 82 505

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eef28b32-9bd6-40c4-9203-340d43f78cc5



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.