Mersive Announces New Hires to Support Impressive 806% Growth and Influence in the Wireless Collaboration Market

Appoints Michelle Anastasi as Chief People Officer, Tae Kim as VP of Engineering, and Christopher Ford as VP of Business Development

DENVER, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersive Technologies , a leader in wireless content sharing and collaboration solutions, today announced that it has hired Michelle Anastasias to serve as Chief People Officer, Tae Kim to serve as VP of Engineering, and Christopher Ford to serve as VP of Business Development.



/EIN News/ -- Michelle Anastasi, Chief People Officer

Michelle has spent more than 20 years working with some of the fastest-growing technology companies globally. She has a diverse background implementing practical and creative strategies to support talent and organizational development for companies including Ibotta, Dell, ASAP Software, and ComPsych.

“It's an honor to work alongside such a talented team of people committed to innovative, disruptive technology that improves people's lives. It's especially rare to be able to do that in a profitable, growing company that was started right here in Denver," said Anastasi.

“Michelle brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in talent support and organizational development. We are looking forward to her expertise as the business grows,” said Jaynes.

Tae Kim, VP of Engineering

Tae built his career around scaling and transforming engineering teams focusing on delivering excellence to customers and products. Tae has more than 20 years of executive engineering leadership experience across consumer and enterprise portfolios including both startups and global organizations. Prior to joining Mersive, Tae led engineering organizations at JumpCloud, SoldFire, Skype/Microsoft, and Sun Microsystems.

“I’m excited to join the team at Mersive and to continue to develop the innovative content sharing products the company is known for,” said Kim. “The A/V industry is experiencing significant disruption, specifically when it comes to wireless collaboration solutions, and Mersive is at the center of the action.”

“We’re happy to welcome Tae to the team to lead our product innovation in the A/V industry,” said Jaynes. “The upcoming product innovations will further position Mersive as a leader in the wireless content sharing space and Tae’s expertise will play a significant part in rolling out the new features.”

Christopher Ford, VP of Business Development

Christopher Ford’s experience as a sales, channel, and alliances leader focused on collaboration and productivity software and devices. As Mersive’s VP of Business Development, Ford assumes global responsibility for alliances and technology partnerships, identifying and developing mutually beneficial relationships, and driving awareness of these partnerships internally and within the network of Mersive resellers. Previously, Ford served as Pexip’s Head of the Americas Theater, where he led a world class team and Channel Partners in the sale of video conferencing software and services solutions that break down the barriers between different vendors' video conferencing solutions and provide bridging functions for users across these platforms. Prior to Pexip, Christopher managed sales teams, channel teams, channel partners and sales territories at Microsoft, Polycom and IBM.

“Collaboration and sharing ideas with colleagues and students is a critical part of meetings and classes, but much of the technology that exists today hampers the natural flow of these interactions.” says Ford. “I’m excited to join Mersive and help find new ways for our customers to take advantage of our product offerings.”

“As we continue to grow, Christopher’s extensive expertise will play a key role in expanding our solution into new markets,” said Jaynes.

Mersive is also a finalist for the 2019 SCN InfoComm Installation Most Innovative Collaboration Product Awards, which will be announced at the conference on Tuesday, June 11. Visit Mersive’s booth #3961 for daily group demos and product briefings from CTO & Founder, Christopher Jayne at 11:00 am EDT and 3:00 pm EDT.

About Mersive:

Mersive’s wireless collaboration solution Solstice boosts productivity by putting content at the center of the meeting experience. Participants are more engaged because Solstice’s intuitive, software-based interface makes it easy for any number of users to share content from any device. Moreover, corporations and universities can securely deploy and centrally manage the solution across locations and obtain valuable insights on user collaboration and space utilization. Mersive is based in Denver, Colorado with offices and customers around the world. To learn more visit www.mersive.com

Press contact:

ARTÉMIA Communications

Barbara Wichmann/Zach Vito

b.wichmann@artemia.com; z.vito@artemia.com

+1 (415) 351-2227



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.