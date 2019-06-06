Meet the New Jamba: How This Iconic Brand is Growing Up With Its Guests

Heading into its 30th year, Jamba forges the way with balanced menu innovations, new app, refreshed store design and elevated guest experience

ATLANTA, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamba Juice started out in San Luis Obispo, CA in 1990 as a little juice shop with a big idea: that eating better should be easy. For nearly 30 years, Jamba Juice has led the way in creating and defining the smoothie and juice category as we know it. Now, as the category continues to mature and grow, Jamba Juice is ready to evolve to stay one step ahead. Starting June 6, Jamba Juice is simplifying its name to ‘Jamba’ with the tagline ‘Smoothies, Juices and Bowls’ to reflect its wider array of offerings. It’s one of many steps to support the brand’s renewed commitment to more balanced ingredients that will include expanded plant-based options and reduced sugar selections among other innovations. The brand is also launching new store designs, improved digital platforms, and upgrading the in-store experience to delight guests, all while offering the convenience of delicious goodness in a cup at an everyday value.



/EIN News/ -- “We’ve been offering balanced ingredients on the go for almost 30 years and must continue to evolve to meet our guests’ ever-changing definition of wellness,” said Jamba’s President Geoff Henry. “We’re staying true to our heritage as an innovator in the space and refreshing the brand to stay focused on how we can make it easier, better and faster for guests to live a more active lifestyle. We’re proud to have launched the smoothie and juice category three decades ago and can’t wait to join our guests’ wellness journey for decades to come.”

Jamba Moving Beyond the “Juice”

When Jamba Juice started 30 years ago, a juice shop meant something completely different than how our guests see them today. Juices will remain on the menu, but Jamba Juice is shortening its name to reflect its expanded menu that features smoothies, juices, bowls, boosts and fun size on-the-go bites. Our loyal fans have been calling us Jamba for years, but the name change officially kicks off today with updates to our website and menus. Guests can expect to see new packaging and store signage beginning later this summer.

Revamped Menu

Starting today, Jamba will debut a new, modernized menu of smoothies, juices and bowls catering to our broad spectrum of guests. Jamba has made it easier to navigate with clear categories such as Power (enhanced) smoothies, Classic favorites, and expanded Plant-Based items. The menu will see new additions such as the plant-based Vanilla Blue Sky Smoothie and Bowl with beautifully and naturally occurring blue spirulina. Jamba fans will also appreciate the return of the Watermelon Breeze Smoothie, a guest favorite and craveable summertime delight.

Keeping freshness, flavor and our mission to support our guests’ on-the-go lifestyle, Jamba’s reinvigorated menu has been crafted by our culinary experts and an in-house registered dietitian to feature fresh, high quality whole-food ingredients that are free from high fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners, artificial flavors and artificial colors. And guests can always further enhance any item with boosts that range from whole foods like chia seeds packed with omega-3, or the Vitamin Boost packed with nine essential vitamins and minerals.

The menu at Jamba continues to offer something for everyone, featuring made to order smoothies, fresh squeezed juices, delicious bowls, fresh wheatgrass and ginger shots, steel-cut oatmeal and convenient on-the-go bites and breakfast sandwiches. New menu additions will launch throughout 2019, including expanded plant-based options, reduced sugar selections, nutritious breakfast additions, seasonally inspired items and more.

Jamba Stores Undergoing Makeovers Nationwide

Starting this summer, new Jamba locations will have a modernized design to include the new Jamba logo and whirl, as well as the launch of a refreshed restaurant experience. All new locations will feature an authentic and approachable ambiance inspired by our local juice shop roots. Modern touches of light wood, freshness cues to showcase the real ingredients going in to every made-to-order smoothie, juice or bowl, and colorful and expressive elements to create the perfect backdrop for our guests’ favorite menu items.

The new logo and whirl is a modern interpretation of our classic Jamba logo and features clean, handwritten script, new emerald green brand color and our evolved “Whirl” that draws from the beautiful hues of the fruits and vegetables we use every day.

Existing store remodels will begin adopting the new look and logo later this year.

Digital Accessibility

Additionally, Jamba is revamping its e-commerce platform to be more responsive, easier to access, and faster than ever. Jamba is releasing an all new mobile friendly website and mobile app geared to the on-the-go guest who is looking to access Jamba anywhere. The new app, available for iOS and Android, has been built from the ground up to include the customization and personalization features that our guests have been asking for, including order ahead capabilities, nutritional preferences, integrated gift cards and an all new loyalty program powered by the Punchh platform. Jamba is making our guests’ on-the-go wellness journey even more rewarding than ever before.

We also know guests are looking for their smoothie fix when they want it, where they want it, and how they want it. New national partnerships with Postmates and Uber Eats means added convenience and access to the full menu of Jamba products on-demand. Visit www.jamba.com to learn more.

About Jamba ®

Jamba is the global lifestyle brand leader serving on the go freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, made-to-order bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and shots, boosts and bites. Jamba, through its subsidiaries, is the franchisor of more than 850 locations operating in 36 U.S. states, as well as the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Indonesia. For more information and to stay connected, follow @JambaJuice on Twitter and Instagram or visit jambajuice.com.

