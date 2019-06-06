Phenom People and ZAPinfo Launch Integration to Reduce Recruiter Sourcing Time

Automating candidate discovery and enrichment of candidate profiles

AMBLER, Pa., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phenom People , the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), today announced its integration with ZAPinfo , a recruiting productivity tool, furthering the company’s ongoing commitment to improve the recruiter experience. This integration reduces sourcing time by automating the traditionally manual process of searching, extracting and enriching candidate profiles from sourcing platforms.



Many recruiters spend a majority of their time gathering, cleaning and combining information to find new talent, when their efforts are better spent building relationships with candidates and their hiring managers to build stronger teams. The Phenom and ZAPinfo integration empowers them to spend less time on data entry and more time on relationship-building.

To optimize candidate discovery, the integration allows users to:

Source new candidates with up-to-date skills and contact information.

63% of recruiters say the biggest barrier to identifying qualified talent is not finding enough candidates to fill open positions. Additionally, recruiters do not have enough time to spend sourcing best-fit candidates. To increase efficiency, recruiters can collect candidate information for hundreds of leads from sourcing platforms using ZAPinfo’s Chrome Extension, which captures candidate profile details that syncs with the Phenom CRM, boosting productivity as recruiters expand their talent pipelines. Update CRM profiles with accurate contact information.

Organizations commonly have hundreds of thousands of candidate profiles in their CRM. However, candidates often change jobs and essential contact information, rendering the profiles useless. Recruiters using the Phenom CRM and ZAPinfo’s Chrome Extension can now utilize sourcing platforms to update candidate email addresses, locations, phone numbers and resumes to maintain a current candidate database and avoid wasting time calling old numbers, etc.

“Today’s recruiters and talent sourcers are constantly doing research and harvesting contacts, resumes and profiles across multiple search engines, social networks and job boards to help meet hiring requirements and build talent pipelines,” said Doug Berg, chief zapper and CEO at ZAPinfo. “Unfortunately, most of this searching, extracting, enriching and data entry is still very manual and eats hours of recruiting time, until now.”

“Improving the recruiter experience is our priority for our platform users,” said Saumil Gandhi, vice president of Strategic Alliances at Phenom People. “Solutions that further automate the time-consuming task of sourcing is essential to talent acquisition’s success. ZAPinfo’s data extraction helps our customers be more efficient and effective with their recruiting effort.”

Recruiter experience is one of the four experiences that make up Talent Experience Management, which also includes candidate experience, employee experience, and management experience. The Phenom Talent Experience Management platform uses a holistic approach to connect the interactions between each of these experiences.

About Phenom People

Phenom People is a global HR technology company with a mission to help a billion people find the right job. We do this through an AI-based SaaS platform called Talent Experience Management (TXM), which transforms the talent journey from interested candidates to thriving employees to enthusiastic brand advocates, while helping HR break the stereotype of being a cost center instead of a revenue generator.

Redefining the entire talent experience through a single platform approach, the Phenom TXM platform provides companies with a unified solution built on artificial intelligence (AI), which drives personalization, automation and accuracy for candidates, recruiters, employees and management.

We believe people should be happy and inspired by their jobs. That simple belief fuels our collective desire to fundamentally transform the talent journey.

About ZAPinfo



ZapInfo.io is an award winning recruiting & sales process automation and productivity tool used by over 7,000 recruiters which helps cut recruiting time by 50% or more by automating every step of the recruiting process. ZAPinfo makes searching, extracting and enriching people and profile data 1-click easy and helping recruiters to connect directly with talent via email and personalized social messaging. ZAPinfo also helps exchange data between nearly all ATS, CRM and HRMS applications using our application connectors which make sharing talent profiles fully automated.

