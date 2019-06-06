Visual Healthcare Corp. (OTC: VSHC) Announces Submission of Financials and Next Steps

/EIN News/ -- Houston, TX, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Visual Healthcare Corp. (OTC PINK: VSHC) announces today that all financial reports have now been uploaded to OTC Markets. This was the final step in the process to become “current” and we anticipate this upgrade to be displayed in the coming days. Mr. Linh Nguyen, CEO, states, “With most of the initial paperwork out of the way we are now ready to focus on implementing our business strategy. Today marks the start of a new phase in our goal to maximize our company’s growth potential and optimize stockholder value.”



Over the next few weeks, Visual Healthcare will begin releasing details of their first five (5) potential acquisition targets for which we have executed Letters of Intent. All of these acquisition targets feature strong management teams, little or no debt, and substantial growth potential.

Immediate next steps for the company include: change the company name with the Nevada Secretary of State, roll out the new brand strategy, request a name change and new ticker symbol for the public entity from FINRA, standardize accounting procedures across all acquisition targets for public GAAP reporting, work to close on our five (5) initial acquisitions, engage a business appraiser to verify the assets of two contemplated acquisitions in Mexico.

Management is working on several initiatives that we look forward to sharing with everyone in the coming days. We also will occasionally be providing information via Twitter so be sure to follow us @LTNCap for updates.

About LTN Capital Ventures

LTN Capital invests in emerging growth companies in the energy, oil & gas, renewables and industrial manufacturing sectors. Our management team is comprised of executives with over 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry and has executed contracts with global reach. The company’s growth plan includes organic growth through rapid expansion of services offered to current customers as well as growth through acquisition roll-up of complementary businesses in the energy sector.

To subscribe to company updates, please visit the Company's website at www.ltncap.com -- also follow VSHC at https://twitter.com/LTNCap.

About Hi-Alloy Valve

Hi-Alloy Valve (“HAV”) is a leading supplier of valves for various energy industries. The primary focus of the company is on wellhead (API 6A upstream) and pipeline (API 6D midstream) valves for the oil and gas industry. HAV is a certified ISO 9001 and API Q1 company that serve the global energy market by delivering high quality valves with exceptional turnaround time.

For more information about Hi-Alloy Valve visit - www.hialloyvalve.com or contact the Company directly at 1-713-856-9777. Make sure to follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/hialloyvalve.

Contact Information

VSHC Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to:

LTN Capital Ventures

1-713-849-1300

investors@ltncap.com

Safe Harbor Statement – In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company’s future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company’s business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company’s website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.