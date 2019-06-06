‘Quake II RTX,’ NVIDIA’s Reimagining of PC Gaming Classic with Ray-Traced Graphics, Available Now

World’s First Fully Path-Traced Game Free to Download from Steam and NVIDIA.com

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced that Quake II RTX, published by the company’s LightSpeed Studios, is now available on Steam and nvidia.com as a free download.



Quake II RTX, the world’s first fully path-traced game, is now free to download from Steam and nvidia.com.





/EIN News/ -- Quake II RTX is the world’s first game that is fully path-traced, a ray-tracing technique that unifies all lighting effects such as shadows, reflections, refractions and more into a single ray-tracing algorithm. The result is a stunning new look for id Software’s Quake II, one of the world’s most popular games, originally launched in 1997.

Quake II RTX includes the first three single-player levels of the beloved PC gaming classic. Gamers that already own Quake II can experience the whole game in its entirety, including multiplayer deathmatch and cooperative multiplayer modes, all fully path traced.

“We are giving Quake II back to gamers with a bold new look, as Quake II RTX,” said Matt Wuebbling, head of GeForce marketing at NVIDIA. “Ray tracing is the technology that is defining the next generation of PC games, and it’s fitting that Quake II is a part of that.”

More details, including a Quake II RTX technology explainer video and the Quake II RTX trailer , are available at www.nvidia.com .

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA ’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

