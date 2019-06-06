Paya Announces Appointment of Mark Engels as Chief Revenue Officer

ATLANTA, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya , the provider of innovative commerce solutions for businesses, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Engels as Chief Revenue Officer and member of Paya’s Executive Leadership Team.



/EIN News/ -- Mark brings 20 years of experience in fintech, most recently as Chief Revenue Officer of PayPal’s Hyperwallet global integrated payments platform. During his tenure, Mark led the company’s vertical diversification strategy and expansion into Europe and Asia Pacific. He previously served as Executive Vice President of Business and Channel Development at SecureNet, a multi-channel payments company now part of Worldpay, and held various senior leadership roles at other leading fintech companies.

“I’m delighted to join Paya and its leadership team,” said Mark Engels. “Paya is extremely well positioned in a dynamic marketplace through its platform capabilities, vertically tailored solutions, and rich understanding of the integrated payments landscape. I look forward to helping the company continue its rapid growth to serve an expanding network of partners and customers.”

Jeff Hack, CEO of Paya, said: “Mark is uniquely qualified for this role given his impressive track record of leading client development at several successful integrated software and payments companies. We’re pleased to welcome him to the team and look forward to working with him to continue to grow the company over the long term.”

“Paya has invested to significantly enhance our technology and offerings over the past 18 months as an independent company,” Jeff added. “We’ve launched our next-generation connectivity platform, Paya Connect, and increased the breadth and depth of our software offerings to enable payments integration into customers’ day-to-day workflow. Paya’s recent acquisitions of Stewardship Technologies and First Billing Services further accelerate our deep capabilities in serving target verticals. Mark will help us accelerate our progress in serving our expanding client base with our industry-leading capabilities.”

About Paya

Paya provides simple, secure technology solutions enabling businesses to accept payments and increase efficiency, including robust integrations into front-end CRM and back-end accounting systems. Paya’s seamless payments platform delivers easy-to-use technology to support every stage of business growth. With more than 100,000 clients and two decades of servicing integrated partners, Paya offers adaptive technology and expertise dedicated to driving the success of clients. Paya is a GTCR backed company with offices in Atlanta, GA, Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, and Dayton and Mount Vernon, OH. For more information on Paya, visit www.paya.com .

