Alt 5 Sigma’s Board Member, René Villemure to Receive a Doctorate Honoris Causa from the University of Quebec

René Villemure is the first Canadian Ethicist outside of university scholars to have dedicated his practice towards bringing the highest level of ethics practices to private and public organizations. For more than 20 years, Mr. Villemure has worked with over 850 organizations in America, Europe and Africa as strategist and speaker. He has presented at over 700 conferences and has prepared and instructed over 75,000 in his career. www.ethique.net

“We are very proud of Mr. Villemure’s accomplishment and this honoris causa is well deserved,” said André Beauchesne, Chairman and CEO of Alt 5 Sigma Inc. “His knowledge, Strategic Thinking and Leadership are extraordinary benefits for our board of directors, and our company as we continue to build a sustainable business for all stakeholders,” further added Mr. Beauchesne.

It should be mentioned that this honor is provided to a person outside of the University that is well distinguished by their career achievements and which represent the high values of education of the University of Quebec.

Alt 5 Sigma is a Fintech specializing in the development and deployment of digital assets trading and exchange platforms. Alt 5 Sigma was created by financial industry specialists out of the necessity to provide the digital asset economy with security, accessibility, compliancy and transparency.

Alt 5 Sigma provides its clients the ability to buy, sell and hold digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV, Monero and Ripple, in a safe and secure environment deployed with the best practices of the financial industry. Alt 5 Sigma’s products and services are available to Banks, Broker Dealers, Funds, Family Offices, Professional Traders, Retail Traders, Digital Asset Exchanges, Digital Asset Brokers, Blockchain Developers, and Financial Information Providers.

Alt 5 Sigma digital asset custodian services are secured by GardaWorld. GardaWorld is the world's largest privately-owned business solutions and security services company, offering cash management services, physical and specialized security solutions and, with the Crisis24 portal, the dissemination of vetted information related to international security. A partner of choice for private companies, governments, humanitarian organizations, and multinationals with personnel all over the world, GardaWorld employs more than 72,000 highly skilled, dedicated professionals who serve a diverse clientele in North America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. In the complex world we live in, our reputation is based on the quality of our services, as well as the commitment and integrity of our people.

