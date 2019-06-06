vArmour’s 2019 Red Herring Top 100 North America Honor Shows Strength of Company’s Conform Hybrid Cloud Security Technology

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vArmour , the application security policy management company, has been honored by Red Herring with a Top 100 North America award, which recognizes the continent’s most exciting and innovative private technology companies. The award is strong validation for the innovation vArmour is bringing to the security market, most notably its Conform technology, which applies security and compliance measures to increasingly popular hybrid cloud environments.

Award judges, including industry experts, insiders, and journalists selected vArmour from thousands of entries based on vArmour’s financial performance, innovation, business strategy, and market penetration.

“What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting edge sectors. We believe that vArmour, powered by Conform technology, embodies the drive, skill, and passion on which tech thrives,” said Alex Vieux, Red Herring chairman. “vArmour should be proud of its achievement as the competition was incredibly strong this year and we are so excited to see where its Conform technology goes from here.”

Red Herring’s editors have been evaluating the world’s startups and tech companies for over two decades. It gives them the ability to see through the industry’s hype to pick firms that will continue on a trajectory to success. vArmour now joins the ranks of brands such as Alibaba, Google, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter, and YouTube, who have all been singled out by Red Herring as previous winners with exceptionally bright futures.

“Red Herring has always been a leader in identifying the next great technology startup,” said Tim Eades, CEO of vArmour. “The award comes during a period of tremendous success for vArmour that demonstrates the importance of our Conform technology to market. Recent evidence is our growing list of customers across industries who rely on our solutions as part of their digital transformation and cloud journeys.”

The Red Herring award is the latest accolade spotlighting vArmour’s Conform technology and industry leadership. vArmour was previously named a Red Herring Top 100 North America winner in 2017 and twice was named a SINET 16 Innovator. Additionally, the company’s honors include a Stevie Award, a TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor, and inclusion on the JMP Securities Super 70 List of Hottest Privately Held Companies. The SC Media Reboot Leadership Awards have recognized three vArmour executives.

About vArmour

vArmour is an API-driven cloud security company. Hundreds of companies worldwide rely on the vArmour Application Controller to consistently and effectively apply security controls across hybrid clouds, reducing the attack surface and maintaining continuous compliance. Based in Mountain View, CA, the company was founded in 2011 and is backed by top investors including Highland Capital Partners, AllegisCyber, Redline Capital, Citi Ventures, and Telstra. Learn more at www.varmour.com .

Media Contact

Kari Thurman

Highwire PR

+1 (310) 800-4151

varmour@highwirepr.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.