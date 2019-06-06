DD's Deluxe Rod Holder, Inc. Enters into Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Hubei Changjiang Longshang Media Group Co., Ltd.

HENGYANG, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DD's Deluxe Rod Holder, Inc. (OTC: DDLX), (the "Company"), a comprehensive senior care services provider in China, announced today that the Company has entered into strategic cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) with Hubei Changjiang Longshang Media Group Co., Ltd.(“CLMG”), an influential media company based in Hubei Province.

The Agreement covers event planning, project preparation, audience directed promotional activities, event investment, site planning, program promotion as well as media resources integration. Pursuant to the Agreement, GLMG agrees to provide related advisory service, assistance with the development and implementation of proposals, and media promotion for the Company sponsored event entitled “Beautiful Parents”. As consideration, the Company agrees to pay certain amount of fees.

Beautiful Parents is a large-scale variety and reality show showcasing the talents of middle-aged and elderly people. The program is specially designed for middle-aged and elderly art lovers. The show features organized dancing, vocal music, opera, instrumental music, martial arts, Taiji, calligraphy and painting. The event will select the winning team through 8 competitions. The semi-finals and finals will continue until the end of 2019.

Ms. Jun Quan, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We are pleased to announce this agreement with CLMG as we bolster our efforts to expand our brand and platform. We hope our cooperation with CLMG can leverage their expertise in the media market and bring exposure to our extensive resources for elderly care. As the population of the elderly continues to increase in China, we hope our combined online and offline services, integrated smart technology, mobile applications, and branded venues will provide a bright alternative for the elderly.”

About DD's Deluxe Rod Holder, Inc.

DD's Deluxe Rod Holder, Inc. (the “Company”) provides comprehensive online and offline elderly care related business through its subsidiaries and VIEs located in China. The Company collaborates with local government, public institutions, senior living residences, community centers and hotels, to provide travel, management, health care, senior care business development, meditation and smart living services to the elderly. The Company emphasizes an operating philosophy designed to improve the physical and mental well-being of seniors through the balance of four elements, cultural, spiritual, physical, and intellectual.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company’s view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on November 13, 2018 and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact Investor Relations at:

Tina Xiao

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Phone: +1-917-609-0333

Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com



/EIN News/ --

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.