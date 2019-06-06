Medifirst Solutions Gets Approval for Merchant Account for Hemp and CBD Products

/EIN News/ -- Freehold, NJ, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- MEDIFIRST SOLUTIONS, INC. (OTC: MFST) (the “Company” or “Medifirst”), a provider of innovative laser technology with its FDA 510(k) cleared Infrared Time Machine TTML-8102000 Laser Thermal Therapeutic Device and a provider of Specialty Pharmacy Drug Consulting Services and Distributor of USA Premium Hemp and CBD products, is pleased to provide an update.



Medifirst Solutions is pleased to announce that they have been approved for credit card processing for its USA CBD & Hemp products division. The CBD and Hemp products includes a 500mg oil, 1000mg oil and a premium 6000mg oil. In addition to the oils, also called tinctures, the company is selling CBD and Hemp Mints. Commented Medifirst President Bruce J. Schoengood, “We are very pleased with our initial development of CBD and Hemp products. The products under our USA line are of top premium quality and we believe our 6000mg oil presents a unique and potent product for consumers, especially those who suffer from more severe conditions. Our Premium Mints include twenty five 10mg mints in a sturdy tin. The Mints provide a great alternative to Hemp and CBD gummies which is a very popular consumer product. We believe that our Mints are better tasting and more potent than most gummy products on the market. Our goal is to have what we consider, the Gold Standard of CBD and Hemp products. “Products consumers you can trust” is our company mission.”

Recent industry projections forecast the CBD market to hit 16 billion dollars by 2025. Continues Schoengood, “Although there appears to be many CBD products on the market, the industry is still in its infancy. We believe that adding high quality and some unique CBD and Hemp products to our product line is a great complement to our therapeutic Infrared Time Machine Laser used for helping people who suffer from pain and inflammation. The company anticipates an announcement in the coming days to officially launch and introduce the USA CBD and Hemp website and product line.”

About the Time Machine Laser

The Time Machine Laser is the only all-in-one, affordable, FDA cleared, Infrared, 810nm, 2000mW power, small, hand-held portable laser marketed for pain relief in the U.S. The Time Machine Laser, which has been extensively tested and approved by Intertek for safety and electrical standards, has the power and frequency often found in large and expensive stationary units and at a fraction of the cost. Medifirst Solutions, Inc., in response to its Premarket Notification 510(k) submission for “The Time Machine” Series Laser, received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to market its infrared Time Machine TTML-8102000 Laser Thermal Therapeutic Device. The Lasers is intended for use in temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pain, stiffness, minor arthritis pain, muscle spasm, temporary increase in local blood circulation and temporary relaxation of muscles by means of topical elevated tissue temperature from infrared spectral emissions. Visit www.medifirstsolutions.com for more information. Follow on Twitter @Medi_First and for Facebook visit Medifirst Solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The statements in this press release that relate to the company’s expectations about the future impact on the company's results from new products in development are forward-looking statements, and may involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Since the information in this press release may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the company's actual results may differ materially from expected results. We make no commitment to disclose any subsequent revisions to forward-looking statements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity.

Contact: Investor Relations

Phone: (732) 786-8044

Email: admin@medifirstsolutions.com

Website: www.medifirstsolutions.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.