Vidyard Expands Offering to Bring Personalized Video App to Any Sales Professional, No Matter How They Work

As utilization of its personalized video app doubles year-over-year, Vidyard introduces new capabilities to bring the power of video to any sales professional, no matter how they work

/EIN News/ -- KITCHENER, Ontario, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Vidyard announced major updates to its free video messaging and screen recording app, Vidyard GoVideo®, that make it easy for any sales professional to leverage the power of personalized video no matter how, or where, they work. With more than 3 million videos created through the app, utilization of Vidyard GoVideo has more than doubled over the last year with the largest concentration of users in business-to-business markets where ‘digital selling’ has become common. New enhancements to the solution; including a free mobile app, do-it-yourself video customization tools, and an expanded partner ecosystem; offer new ways for sales professionals in any industry to connect with buyers on a more personal level and generate more business.



Whether you’re in High Tech, Real Estate, Professional Services or Finance, the way that people expect to interact with businesses has changed significantly over the last decade. With the majority of the customer journey now happening online in a self-service fashion, modern sellers need to adopt new strategies for reaching their customers and building relationships without the benefit of in-person meetings and live phone calls. Personalized video messages offer a new way to communicate with short on-demand messages, but to do so in a way that stands out, builds rapport, and conveys information in a more direct and transparent manner.

“More and more of the homebuying process is happening digitally, but clients still want a face-to-face relationship with their agent,” says Ryan McGinnis of Provident Real Estate in Eastvale, CA. “Using Vidyard GoVideo has been a win-win, making life easier for both me and my clients. Instead of trying to explain complex ideas over email or phone, I use video throughout the buying process to keep my clients informed and to maintain a personal relationship. They love the personal touch and the response has been phenomenal!”

Vidyard GoVideo is a free app that makes it easy to record, share, and track engagement in personalized videos recorded via webcam or screen capture. It works as a simple extension to Google Chrome, Gmail and other web-based applications with no need for native desktop software. With the new Spring 2019 Release, users can now enjoy the following capabilities:

Mobile App: Easily record, share, and track personalized videos from within Google Chrome, Gmail, Outlook and now from their iPhone with the new mobile app

Easily record, share, and track personalized videos from within Google Chrome, Gmail, Outlook and now from their iPhone with the new mobile app Video Customization: Customize videos with trim functionality, thumbnail image customization, animated GIF thumbnails, and the ability to download and edit offline

Customize videos with trim functionality, thumbnail image customization, animated GIF thumbnails, and the ability to download and edit offline App Integrations: Access Vidyard GoVideo from natively within HubSpot Sales Hub, SalesLoft, Outreach, InsideSales, Groove, MixMax, and other leading sales tools

“Being able to visually show customers what they’re buying has had a huge impact on our business,” says Steven Smith, hiring expert at ApplicantPro. “Video helps us drive significant improvements in sales, adoption, and upsell with our customers. Since adopting Vidyard GoVideo, we’ve seen an increase in upsell revenue in some areas of our sales department of more than 65%.”

With the premium version, Vidyard GoVideo for teams, users also gain access to a centralized user management and reporting dashboard, native integrations with Salesforce Sales Cloud, customization of video landing pages, embedded calls-to-action, and more.

“We’re thrilled with the results our customers have seen by incorporating personalized video messaging into all aspects of their sales programs,” says Tyler Lessard, VP Marketing at Vidyard. “We’re committed to helping sales professionals across all industries modernize the way they communicate with customers, and the latest release of Vidyard GoVideo brings us one step closer towards that goal.”

All new capabilities are available today via the Vidyard GoVideo extension for Google Chrome and the new Vidyard GoVideo app for iPhone. For more information about the premium capabilities of Vidyard GoVideo for Teams, please visit www.vidyard.com/govideo-for-teams.

More Information:

Spring 2019 Release: https://www.vidyard.com/vidyard-spring-19?utm_source=press&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=spring19-release

Vidyard GoVideo for Teams: https://www.vidyard.com/govideo-for-teams/?utm_source=press&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=spring19-release

About Vidyard

Vidyard is the video platform for business that helps organizations drive more revenue through the use of online video. Going beyond video hosting and management, Vidyard helps businesses drive greater engagement in their video content, track the viewing activities of each individual viewer, and turn those views into action. Global leaders such as Honeywell, LinkedIn, Citibank and Sharp rely on Vidyard to power their video content strategies and turn viewers into customers.

Media Contact:

Sandy Pell, Head of Corporate Communications, Vidyard

press@vidyard.com



