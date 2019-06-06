Check Point Introduces 16000 and 26000 Series Security Gateways That Deliver Terabit-Per-Second Threat Prevention

16000/26000 series integrated with R80.30, SandBlast Technology, and the Maestro Hyperscale Orchestrator deliver 1 Tbp/s Gen V Threat Prevention

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced a new suite of network security products for large enterprises and data centers that deliver an industry-leading Tera-bps (bits per second) of Gen V Threat Prevention without compromising on network performance, up time, or scalability.



Powered by the Check Point Infinity architecture, the 16000 and 26000 Security Gateways incorporate Check Point’s ThreatCloud and award-winning SandBlast™ Zero-Day Protection. These modular gateways come in base, plus and turbo models delivering up to 24 Gbps of Gen V Threat Prevention security throughput, support connectivity standards up to 100 Gbe, and feature expansion options for up to 64 network interfaces.

“Gen V (5th Generation) cyber-attacks have impacted two billion consumers and 46% of enterprises, yet most organizations are still deploying 2nd and 3rd generation security,” said Gil Shwed, CEO and Founder of Check Point Software. “Our new gateways – in tandem with the Maestro Orchestrator security solution – will allow our large enterprise customers to achieve unprecedented levels of Gen V security at industry leading inspection rates.”

R80.30 Threat Extraction for the Web and Patent Pending TLS/SSL Inspection

A few weeks ago at CPX New York, CEO and Founder Gil Shwed announced the newest release of Check Point’s R80.30 software with the industry’s first threat extraction for the web and patent-pending TLS/SSL inspection capabilities.

R80.30 ushers in a new era of security with the industry’s first threat extraction for web, providing practical prevention against advanced threats. With R80.30, admins will no longer have to compromise on security for productivity. R80.30 Gen V Threat Prevention protects users from malicious web downloads in real-time. Threat Extraction removes exploitable content, reconstructs files to eliminate potential threats and promptly delivers the clean content to the user. In addition, a Threat Prevention dashboard provides full visibility across networks, mobile and endpoints.

The recent release of R80.30 includes new patent-pending Transport Layer Security (TLS) technologies that provide state-of-the-art SSL Inspection. This technology enables enterprises to quickly inspect SSL-encrypted network traffic, evade cyber attack techniques like Server Name Indication (SNI) manipulation, and strike the right balance between security and privacy. Given that 90% of web traffic is encrypted, Check Point’s SSL inspection innovation impacts enterprises across the globe.

With over 160 technology integrations and 100 new features, R80 is the industry’s most advanced threat prevention and security management software for the data center, cloud, mobile and endpoint R80.30’s innovations enable the new 16000 and 26000 gateways to achieve industry leading Threat Prevention performance while streamlining the management process through a single console.

The Final Piece of the Terabit-per-second Puzzle: Maestro Hyperscale Orchestrator

Check Point Maestro Hyperscale Orchestrator, the industry’s first hyperscale network security solution, enables a single Check Point gateway to expand to the capacity and performance of 52 gateways in minutes. This nearly limitless scalability enables cloud-level resilience and reliability along with Terabit/second firewall throughput, allowing organizations to support 5G network high data rates and ultra-low latency while securing the most demanding network computing workloads.



This combination of the R80.30 software, 16000/26000 Security Gateways, and the Maestro Orchestrator enables Check Point customers to achieve hyperscale network security with tera-bit levels of threat prevention performance.

For product specifications or to learn more about functionality, please visit: https://www.checkpoint.com/products/data-center-enterprise-security

Availability

The 16000 and 26000 Appliances are available as of June 2019 from our global network of partners.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture that defends enterprises’ cloud, network and mobile device held information, plus the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

