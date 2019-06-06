Micron Introduces Automotive-Grade UFS Portfolio to Deliver an Immersive Cabin Experience in Connected Vehicles

Micron® UFS 2.1 Managed NAND Delivers Ultrafast Boot and Reliability in Broad Range of Capacities

BOISE, Idaho, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, today introduced its new UFS 2.1 managed NAND products for automotive applications. The new portfolio addresses the need for fast system startup and higher data bandwidth for in-vehicle infotainment systems and instrument clusters to enhance the driver experience. The Micron® UFS 2.1 compliant managed NAND storage solutions deliver ultrafast boot and automotive-grade reliability using cost-effective 64-layer 3D TLC NAND architecture.



/EIN News/ -- Next-generation infotainment systems include multiple high-resolution displays as well as artificial intelligence-enabled human-machine interface functionality such as voice, gesture and image recognition. These feature-rich and advanced performance systems require high-density, high-throughput and low-latency storage. Micron’s UFS 2.1 products deliver up to three times the sequential read performance of the company’s e.MMC-based products, bringing instant-on capability and improved responsiveness to create an immersive cabin experience in connected vehicles.1

“Automotive partners are demanding high-value memory solutions that deliver better performance at affordable price points, in addition to quality, reliability to operate in stringent automotive environments and supply longevity,” said Aravind Ramamoorthy, senior director of NAND solutions for Micron's Embedded Business Unit. “Micron’s UFS 2.1 portfolio based on automotive-grade 64-layer 3D TLC NAND demonstrates our continued commitment to meet the requirements of emerging automotive applications with cost-effective solutions.”

Key Features of Micron’s Automotive-Grade UFS Portfolio

Superior performance : Up to 940 MB/s reads and 650 MB/s writes, UFS delivers up to 3X faster reads and more than 2X faster writes than e.MMC interfaces 1

: Up to 940 MB/s reads and 650 MB/s writes, UFS delivers up to 3X faster reads and more than 2X faster writes than e.MMC interfaces Operating temperature: -40 to 105 C and -40 to 95 C 2

-40 to 105 C and -40 to 95 C Quality and reliability: AEC-Q100, IATF 16949-compliant

AEC-Q100, IATF 16949-compliant Cost-effectiveness: Based on industry-leading 64-layer TLC NAND with CMOS under array technology

Availability

Micron’s UFS managed NAND portfolio of products is sampling to automotive customers today, with volume production expected in the third quarter of calendar year 2019. Micron automotive-grade UFS NAND solutions are offered in capacities ranging from 32GB to 256GB.3

As the leading memory partner with more than 25 years of experience serving the automotive industry, Micron provides advanced automotive memory solutions that meet stringent quality, reliability and compliance requirements. Micron's broad portfolio of volatile and nonvolatile memory products is optimized for automotive and supported by a formal product longevity program.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands – Micron®, Crucial®, and Ballistix® – our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash and 3D XPoint™ memory, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life. Backed by 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, machine learning and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like data center, networking, automotive, industrial, mobile, graphics and client. Our common stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit micron.com .

Sequential writes, nominal temperature and fresh-out-of-box burst performance. May vary based on host and test environments Case temperature 1GB = 1,000,000,000 bytes. Total user accessible capacity varies and may be less

© 2019 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



