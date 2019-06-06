There were 614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,160 in the last 365 days.

Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2022 - Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in Online Movie Ticketing Services

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Movie Ticketing Services: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Online Movie Ticketing Services in US$ Million. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

The report profiles 38 companies including many key and niche players such as

  • Moviefone, Inc. (US)
  • BookMyShow.com (India)
  • Carnival Cinemas (India)
  • Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (US)
  • Cineplex, Inc. (Canada)
  • Fandango, Inc. (US)
  • INOX Leisure Limited (India)
  • KyaZoonga (India)
  • MovieTickets.com, Inc. (US)
  • Mtime.com, Inc. (China)
  • PVR Cinemas (India)
  • VOX Cinemas (UAE)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

  • Online Movie Ticketing Market: Convenience of Online Booking Platform Drives Growth
  • The State of Cinema Industry: A Key Indicator of Growth in Online Movie Ticketing Business
  • Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in Online Movie Ticketing Services
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Film Studios Invest in Movie Ticketing Apps to Improve Social Experience

2. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS & CHALLENGES

  • Increasing Significance of Mobile Platform Fuels Growth in Online Movie Ticketing Market
  • Increasing Penetration of Smartphone Devices Drives Users to Book Tickets Online
  • Transition from Single Screen to Multiplexes Bolsters Online Ticket Bookings
  • Enhanced Movie-Going Experience Will Drive Ticket Sales
  • Positive Influence of Digital Cinema on Movie- Going to Aid Online Ticketing Market
  • Favorable Demographic Factors Benefits the Shift towards Online Movie Ticketing
  • Value Additions the Key to Scoring in Style
  • Companies' Efforts to Increase Accessibility and Appeal of Online Ticketing
  • Flurry of Social Networking Sites Foster Movie Ticket Sales
  • Piracy Takes the Wind Out of the Market's Sails
  • Rising Ticket Prices & Surcharges Impact Cinema Admissions
  • Alternative Film Delivery Methods Jeopardizes Profitability
  • Online Frauds, Ticket Booking Problems Cap Business Opportunities

3. ONLINE MOVIE TICKETING SERVICE - AN OUTLINE

4. PRODUCT/SERVICE LAUNCHES

  • SRS Cinemas Introduces Online Class' for Customers
  • MovieTickets.com Introduces Amazon Payments into Checkout Process
  • Universal Studios Hollywood Introduces EZ Rez Ticketing System
  • Telenor Pakistan Collaborates with Bookme.pk to Launch Online Bus & Movie Tickets
  • Bookme and Lychee Ventures Launch Online Cinema Booking Platform
  • MovieTickets.com Launches Mobile Ticket

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

  • Bigtree Entertainment Raises Funding led by Stripes Group
  • Enlight Media Invests in Online Ticketing Service Provider Maoyan
  • Alibaba Pictures Raises Series A Funding for Online Ticketing Platform
  • MovieTickets.com Signs Deal with Landmark Cinemas
  • PVR Cinemas Collaborates with Paytm
  • Fandango to Acquire Flixster and Rotten Tomatoes from Warner Bros
  • Alibaba Group to Sell its Stake in Online Ticketing Provider Meituan-Dianping
  • Beijing Weiying to Merge with Gewara.com
  • Explara Raises Pre-Series A Funding for Online Movie Ticketing
  • Fandango Signs Agreement to Acquire Brazilian Ingresso.com
  • Bookmyshow.com Acquires Ticketgreen.com

6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 38 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 39)

  • The United States (12)
  • Canada (2)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (23)
  • Latin America (1)
  • Middle East (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ufhro4

