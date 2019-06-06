Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2022 - Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in Online Movie Ticketing Services
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Online Movie Ticketing Services in US$ Million. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report profiles 38 companies including many key and niche players such as
- Moviefone, Inc. (US)
- BookMyShow.com (India)
- Carnival Cinemas (India)
- Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (US)
- Cineplex, Inc. (Canada)
- Fandango, Inc. (US)
- INOX Leisure Limited (India)
- KyaZoonga (India)
- MovieTickets.com, Inc. (US)
- Mtime.com, Inc. (China)
- PVR Cinemas (India)
- VOX Cinemas (UAE)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Online Movie Ticketing Market: Convenience of Online Booking Platform Drives Growth
- The State of Cinema Industry: A Key Indicator of Growth in Online Movie Ticketing Business
- Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in Online Movie Ticketing Services
- Competitive Landscape
- Film Studios Invest in Movie Ticketing Apps to Improve Social Experience
2. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS & CHALLENGES
- Increasing Significance of Mobile Platform Fuels Growth in Online Movie Ticketing Market
- Increasing Penetration of Smartphone Devices Drives Users to Book Tickets Online
- Transition from Single Screen to Multiplexes Bolsters Online Ticket Bookings
- Enhanced Movie-Going Experience Will Drive Ticket Sales
- Positive Influence of Digital Cinema on Movie- Going to Aid Online Ticketing Market
- Favorable Demographic Factors Benefits the Shift towards Online Movie Ticketing
- Value Additions the Key to Scoring in Style
- Companies' Efforts to Increase Accessibility and Appeal of Online Ticketing
- Flurry of Social Networking Sites Foster Movie Ticket Sales
- Piracy Takes the Wind Out of the Market's Sails
- Rising Ticket Prices & Surcharges Impact Cinema Admissions
- Alternative Film Delivery Methods Jeopardizes Profitability
- Online Frauds, Ticket Booking Problems Cap Business Opportunities
3. ONLINE MOVIE TICKETING SERVICE - AN OUTLINE
4. PRODUCT/SERVICE LAUNCHES
- SRS Cinemas Introduces Online Class' for Customers
- MovieTickets.com Introduces Amazon Payments into Checkout Process
- Universal Studios Hollywood Introduces EZ Rez Ticketing System
- Telenor Pakistan Collaborates with Bookme.pk to Launch Online Bus & Movie Tickets
- Bookme and Lychee Ventures Launch Online Cinema Booking Platform
- MovieTickets.com Launches Mobile Ticket
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Bigtree Entertainment Raises Funding led by Stripes Group
- Enlight Media Invests in Online Ticketing Service Provider Maoyan
- Alibaba Pictures Raises Series A Funding for Online Ticketing Platform
- MovieTickets.com Signs Deal with Landmark Cinemas
- PVR Cinemas Collaborates with Paytm
- Fandango to Acquire Flixster and Rotten Tomatoes from Warner Bros
- Alibaba Group to Sell its Stake in Online Ticketing Provider Meituan-Dianping
- Beijing Weiying to Merge with Gewara.com
- Explara Raises Pre-Series A Funding for Online Movie Ticketing
- Fandango Signs Agreement to Acquire Brazilian Ingresso.com
- Bookmyshow.com Acquires Ticketgreen.com
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 38 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 39)
- The United States (12)
- Canada (2)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (23)
- Latin America (1)
- Middle East (1)
