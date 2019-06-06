E-mail (Transaction, Acquisition, Retention) Marketing: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016 Trough 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-mail Marketing: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for E-mail Marketing in US$ Million.



The US market is analyzed by the following Segments:



Transactional Email

Acquisition Email

Retention Email

The report profiles 126 companies including many key and niche players such as:



AWeber Communications (USA)

BlueVenn (USA)

Bronto Software (USA)

Campaign Monitor (Australia)

Constant Contact, Inc. (USA)

Emailcenter UK Limited (UK)

Emma (USA)

Epsilon Data Management, LLC (USA)

GetResponse (Poland)

IBM Corporation (USA)

iContact, LLC (USA)

j2 Global, Inc. (USA)

Lucini&Lucini Communications (Italy)

MailChimp (USA)

Pinpointe On-Demand, Inc. (USA)

Redial (USA)

Salesforce.com, Inc. (USA)

Selligent Marketing Cloud (Belgium)

SimplyCast.com (Canada)

StreamSend (USA)

Teradata Corporation (USA)

Topica, Inc. (USA)

VerticalResponse, Inc. (USA)



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. GLOBAL INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Market Dynamics

Outlook

Email Marketing Budgeting

Email Marketing Capabilities - Evaluation and Tracking

The Budgets Expand Post Financial Crisis -A Flashback

Email Marketing Makes a Comeback during Recession

Opportunities in Cloud Business Email Market

Increasing implementation of Cloud Email Solutions with AI

Factors Influencing Industry Prospects

Cost Advantage and Campaign Tracking

Data Integration

Ad-Supported Newsletter Spending

Improvements in IM and Email Technology

Customer Relationship Management

Integrated Campaigns

Newsletter

Internet Direct Mail



3. INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND BENCHMARKING

Email Becomes Critical Client Engagement Method to Address New Communication Requirements

Benchmarking Performance

Email Automation: the Most Extensively Used Technique

Lead Generation Delivers Maximum Advantage to Email Marketers

Benchmark Metrics

Email Marketing Delivers Significantly Higher ROI

Email Testing Parameters

Testing Processes

Email Marketing Metrics

Innovations in Email Marketing

Innovative Email Marketing Techniques for B2Bs

E-Mail Marketing for Small Businesses



4. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES

Key Factors Driving Growth

Evolution and Future Prospects of Email Marketing

Future of Email Marketing

Proliferation of Internet Economy: A Fundamental Growth Driver

Converged Communication Services Soar in Popularity

Surging Internet Penetration Bodes Well for Email Marketing

Changing Consumer Mobile Usage Habits Propel Adaptation in Email Marketing Strategies

Mobile Marketing Market Faces Challenges

Smartphones Find Favor with Young Generation

Changing Design & Marketing Strategies during Holiday Season

Discounts & Rebates to Reinforce Customer-Brand Relationship

Creative & Responsive Design in Vogue - Content Gains Prominence

Windows Commands Dominant Share Among Operating Systems for Email Applications

Android Remains Key Focus Area in Mobile Email Marketing

Soaring Popularity of E-commerce and M-commerce Mediums to Drive Growth for Email Marketing

Prolific Growth in M-Commerce Reinforces Business Case for Promotional Email Marketing

Rise of Permission Based Opt-in Email Marketing Programs Encourage Consumer Confidence

Developing Strong Email Database for Marketing Remains Key to Success

Measuring Email Delivery Equally Important

Emails Emerge as a Cornerstone of Customer Retention and Acquisition Strategy

Tailored Marketing Emails for Smarter Customer Engagement

Behavioral Targeting - An Out-of-Box Service

Shift towards Relevant Messaging

Increasing Move towards Adoption of Automation

Growing Frequency of Email Marketing

Social Media Interactions - An Unstructured Wealth of Information

Marketing Budgets Moving Online

Group Commerce - A New Trend in Email Marketing

Growing Usage of Integrated Marketing Programs

Focus on List Hygiene Factors

Top Mobile Internet Activity of Customers in Select Regions - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China), United States, and Europe

Video Email Marketing Riding the Popularity Wave

Other Trends

Market Restraints

Lack of Familiarity with Email Marketing

Inadequate Technical Expertise

Problems Faced by Service Providers in Monetizing Media Campaigns

Email Bombardment - A Dangerous Path for Marketers

Limited Budgets

Critical Elements of Email Marketing

Marketers yet to Leverage Email Marketing to the Fullest

More to Email Marketing than Just Sales Increase

Email Marketing and Brand Loyalty

Email Marketing Helping to Generate Brand Loyalty

Email Marketing - Keeping Customers Informed

Social Media and Email Marketing - A Potent Combination



5. SERVICE OVERVIEW

Email Marketing - An Overview

Transactional Email

Acquisition Email

Retention Email

Other Email Marketing Terminologies

Advantages of Email Marketing

Disadvantages

What is Spam?

Solutions for Combating Spam

Email Marketing Software

Email Marketing Campaign: Requisites



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



6.2 SERVICE INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES

Campaign Monitor Launches Campaign Monitor 1-to-1 Email Marketing

Microsoft Launches New Tools for Small Businesses: Microsoft Connections, Microsoft Listings and Microsoft Invoicing

Constant Contact Launches Email Marketing Services in India

Slowalk Launches Stibee Email Marketing Service

Emma Launches Emma Plus

Campaign Monitor Introduces Campaign Monitor for Publishers

AdRoll Launches Email Retargeting Product - SendRoll

Campaign Monitor Introduces the All-New Campaign Monitor



6.3 RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Yotpo Collaborates with Oracle Bronto to Obtain Customers Using UGC

Constant Contact Introduces Next Generation Editor and Automated Segmentation Tools

j2 Global Acquires backupsonline and StreamSend

BlueVenn and Adestra Form Alliance to Combine Email Marketing Solutions

Campaign Monitor Acquires Tagga

Oracle Acquires NetSuite

Endurance International Group Acquires Constant Contact

Selligent Merges with StrongView



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



9. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 126 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 129)

The United States (80)

Canada (7)

Europe (32) France (2) Germany (2) The United Kingdom (19) Italy (1) Rest of Europe (8)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)

