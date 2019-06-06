E-mail (Transaction, Acquisition, Retention) Marketing: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016 Trough 2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-mail Marketing: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for E-mail Marketing in US$ Million.
The US market is analyzed by the following Segments:
- Transactional Email
- Acquisition Email
- Retention Email
The report profiles 126 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AWeber Communications (USA)
- BlueVenn (USA)
- Bronto Software (USA)
- Campaign Monitor (Australia)
- Constant Contact, Inc. (USA)
- Emailcenter UK Limited (UK)
- Emma (USA)
- Epsilon Data Management, LLC (USA)
- GetResponse (Poland)
- IBM Corporation (USA)
- iContact, LLC (USA)
- j2 Global, Inc. (USA)
- Lucini&Lucini Communications (Italy)
- MailChimp (USA)
- Pinpointe On-Demand, Inc. (USA)
- Redial (USA)
- Salesforce.com, Inc. (USA)
- Selligent Marketing Cloud (Belgium)
- SimplyCast.com (Canada)
- StreamSend (USA)
- Teradata Corporation (USA)
- Topica, Inc. (USA)
- VerticalResponse, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. GLOBAL INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Market Dynamics
Outlook
Email Marketing Budgeting
Email Marketing Capabilities - Evaluation and Tracking
The Budgets Expand Post Financial Crisis -A Flashback
Email Marketing Makes a Comeback during Recession
Opportunities in Cloud Business Email Market
Increasing implementation of Cloud Email Solutions with AI
Factors Influencing Industry Prospects
Cost Advantage and Campaign Tracking
Data Integration
Ad-Supported Newsletter Spending
Improvements in IM and Email Technology
Customer Relationship Management
Integrated Campaigns
Newsletter
Internet Direct Mail
3. INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND BENCHMARKING
Email Becomes Critical Client Engagement Method to Address New Communication Requirements
Benchmarking Performance
Email Automation: the Most Extensively Used Technique
Lead Generation Delivers Maximum Advantage to Email Marketers
Benchmark Metrics
Email Marketing Delivers Significantly Higher ROI
Email Testing Parameters
Testing Processes
Email Marketing Metrics
Innovations in Email Marketing
Innovative Email Marketing Techniques for B2Bs
E-Mail Marketing for Small Businesses
4. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES
Key Factors Driving Growth
Evolution and Future Prospects of Email Marketing
Future of Email Marketing
Proliferation of Internet Economy: A Fundamental Growth Driver
Converged Communication Services Soar in Popularity
Surging Internet Penetration Bodes Well for Email Marketing
Changing Consumer Mobile Usage Habits Propel Adaptation in Email Marketing Strategies
Mobile Marketing Market Faces Challenges
Smartphones Find Favor with Young Generation
Changing Design & Marketing Strategies during Holiday Season
Discounts & Rebates to Reinforce Customer-Brand Relationship
Creative & Responsive Design in Vogue - Content Gains Prominence
Windows Commands Dominant Share Among Operating Systems for Email Applications
Android Remains Key Focus Area in Mobile Email Marketing
Soaring Popularity of E-commerce and M-commerce Mediums to Drive Growth for Email Marketing
Prolific Growth in M-Commerce Reinforces Business Case for Promotional Email Marketing
Rise of Permission Based Opt-in Email Marketing Programs Encourage Consumer Confidence
Developing Strong Email Database for Marketing Remains Key to Success
Measuring Email Delivery Equally Important
Emails Emerge as a Cornerstone of Customer Retention and Acquisition Strategy
Tailored Marketing Emails for Smarter Customer Engagement
Behavioral Targeting - An Out-of-Box Service
Shift towards Relevant Messaging
Increasing Move towards Adoption of Automation
Growing Frequency of Email Marketing
Social Media Interactions - An Unstructured Wealth of Information
Marketing Budgets Moving Online
Group Commerce - A New Trend in Email Marketing
Growing Usage of Integrated Marketing Programs
Focus on List Hygiene Factors
Top Mobile Internet Activity of Customers in Select Regions - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China), United States, and Europe
Video Email Marketing Riding the Popularity Wave
Other Trends
Market Restraints
Lack of Familiarity with Email Marketing
Inadequate Technical Expertise
Problems Faced by Service Providers in Monetizing Media Campaigns
Email Bombardment - A Dangerous Path for Marketers
Limited Budgets
Critical Elements of Email Marketing
Marketers yet to Leverage Email Marketing to the Fullest
More to Email Marketing than Just Sales Increase
Email Marketing and Brand Loyalty
Email Marketing Helping to Generate Brand Loyalty
Email Marketing - Keeping Customers Informed
Social Media and Email Marketing - A Potent Combination
5. SERVICE OVERVIEW
Email Marketing - An Overview
Transactional Email
Acquisition Email
Retention Email
Other Email Marketing Terminologies
Advantages of Email Marketing
Disadvantages
What is Spam?
Solutions for Combating Spam
Email Marketing Software
Email Marketing Campaign: Requisites
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
6.2 SERVICE INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES
Campaign Monitor Launches Campaign Monitor 1-to-1 Email Marketing
Microsoft Launches New Tools for Small Businesses: Microsoft Connections, Microsoft Listings and Microsoft Invoicing
Constant Contact Launches Email Marketing Services in India
Slowalk Launches Stibee Email Marketing Service
Emma Launches Emma Plus
Campaign Monitor Introduces Campaign Monitor for Publishers
AdRoll Launches Email Retargeting Product - SendRoll
Campaign Monitor Introduces the All-New Campaign Monitor
6.3 RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Yotpo Collaborates with Oracle Bronto to Obtain Customers Using UGC
Constant Contact Introduces Next Generation Editor and Automated Segmentation Tools
j2 Global Acquires backupsonline and StreamSend
BlueVenn and Adestra Form Alliance to Combine Email Marketing Solutions
Campaign Monitor Acquires Tagga
Oracle Acquires NetSuite
Endurance International Group Acquires Constant Contact
Selligent Merges with StrongView
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 126 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 129)
- The United States (80)
- Canada (7)
- Europe (32)
- France (2)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (19)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (8)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/su5drx
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Direct Marketing
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.