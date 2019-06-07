India International Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Show

IIFJAS – MUMBAI :: Fashion & Imitation Jewelry's Official Platform in India

MUMBAI, MH, INDIA, June 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The India International Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Show is proudly and notably known as the Face of the Costume & Fashion Jewellery Industry of India since 2007. Nick-named as the official platform for the industry, IIFJAS is all set to offer more and better business in its 13th edition, scheduled from 20 August -23 August, 2019 in Mumbai, at Bombay Exhibition and Convention Center Hall no. 4

IIFJAS attracts 10000+ trade buyers from 250+ Indian cities & towns from over 21 Indian states, and internationally from 20+ countries & regions, showing great appreciation for the trend-setting designs and quality products displayed at IIFJAS spread across 350+ stalls.

IIFJAS works as a vital platform for business exchange between the best suppliers of India and finest buyers like leading designers of India, fashion stylists & fashion stores, renowned buying houses and buying agents, film & television production houses and many top-notch retail chains, and also India’s largest wholesalers, retailers, traders, importers and exporters.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.