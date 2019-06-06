ZAYO, CHSP, IMI Merger Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – ZAYO, CHSP, IMI

NEW YORK, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO), Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE: CHSP), and Intermolecular, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMI) in connection with the sale of these companies. On behalf of the shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.



Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO)

The investigation concerns whether Zayo and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Zayo to affiliates of Digital Colony Partners and the EQT Infrastructure IV fund for $35.00 per share. To learn more about the Zayo investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: Zayo Merger.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE: CHSP)

The investigation concerns whether Chesapeake Lodging and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Chesapeake Lodging to Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. To learn more about the Chesapeake Lodging investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: Chesapeake Lodging (CHSP) Merger .

Intermolecular, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMI)

The investigation concerns whether Intermolecular and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Intermolecular to a wholly owned subsidiary of Merck KGaA. To learn more about the Intermolecular investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: Intermolecular (IMI) Merger .

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.