CRAY, AMBR, EMCI Investor Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – CRAY, AMBR, EMCI

NEW YORK, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating Cray Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAY), Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE: AMBR), and EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EMCI) in connection with the sale of these companies. On behalf of the shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.



Shareholders of these companies are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

Cray Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAY)

The investigation concerns whether Cray Inc. and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Cray Inc. to Hewlett Packard Enterprise. To learn more about the Cray investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: Cray Inc. Merger.

Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE: AMBR)

The investigation concerns whether Amber Road and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Amber Road to E2open. To learn more about the Amber Road investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: Amber Road Merger .

EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EMCI)

The investigation concerns whether EMC and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of EMC to Employers Mutual Casualty Company. To learn more about the EMC investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: EMC Merger .

