Avid Graphics Engine Propels Catalonia’s TV3 to High Ratings for European Elections 2019 Coverage

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millions of citizens turned to TV3 “E19: Special Elections” broadcast on May 26 to learn the results from the 2019 European Parliamentary and municipal elections—and stayed tuned in because of the Spanish network’s innovative and engaging use of augmented reality and virtual sets powered by Avid ® ( Nasdaq: AVID ).

TV3, the public broadcaster in Catalonia, Spain, relied on Avid Maestro™ | Engine graphics, video hardware rendering engine, and tracking solutions to produce up-to-the-minute integrated data and augmented reality graphics for its new physical and virtual sets. Using three control rooms—one dedicated exclusively to graphics—TV3 showed how the governing bodies were changing with each election result by bringing viewers inside the EU Parliament chamber and plenary rooms of town halls in Barcelona, Tarragona, Gerona and Lérida, where virtual seats held by political parties were updated in real time.

“We wanted to use our sets for a different purpose, to explain different data according to the place where our presenters were as well as taking a bold new approach to our presentation,” said Paulí Subirá, Art & Directors Managing Director. “We often say that ‘without risk there is no daring television.’”

Another area of innovation and engagement for TV3 was its “second screen” strategy. To reach viewers on mobile devices and tablets, TV3 used geolocation technology to push relevant content to viewers. Mobile viewers also were treated to a live stream on Instagram showing the broadcast’s behind-the-scene production team and augmented reality sets in action.

“TV3’s use of data-driven augmented reality graphics and virtual sets enhanced their ability to deliver election coverage in more compelling ways that drove higher engagement with their audience, boosted ratings, and improved the brand for TV3,” said Raymond Thompson, Director of Broadcast and Media Solutions at Avid. “We are proud to be part of TV3’s success, which illustrates how Avid’s Maestro | Engine delivers both the flexibility they need and data-driven photorealistic AR and virtual sets in real time.”

For the May 26 broadcast, TV3’s election coverage topped all networks with a 20.9% ratings share and 3 million viewers in the Catalonia region. The most watched minute from that broadcast earned a 39.2% share. During the 2019 General Elections on April 28, TV3’s “Especial eleccions: els resultats” broadcast had a 41.8% ratings share.

Since 2003, TV3 has been pioneering the use of augmented reality graphics in real-time in its elections coverage. The broadcaster was a finalist for the European TVB Awards in 2015 for its use of information and technology in its elections programs.

