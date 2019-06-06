Expanding applications of optocouplers in various end-use industries driving the market growth; to witness a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period (2019-2025)

NEW YORK, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global optocoupler market is projected to reach USD 2,450 million by 2025, while augmenting at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2019-2025. Factors attributing to the market growth are rapid advancement in optical wireless systems, and growing applications of optocoupler in many end-use industries. Moreover, increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles is further fueling the market growth. Additionally, emergence of digital optocoupler is likely to create more opportunities for optocoupler manufacturers.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Global Optocoupler Market Outlook, Trend and Opportunity Analysis, Competitive Insights, Actionable Segmentation & Forecast 2019-2025" at: https://www.energiasmarketresearch.com/global-optocoupler-market-report/

To purchase report: sales@energiasmarketresearch.com

Key findings from the report:

The global optocoupler market is expected to reach USD 2,450 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period.

is expected to reach by 2025 at a over the forecast period. Based on Type: Non-Linear optocoupler dominated the type segment in 2018, and is likely to retain its dominance over the forecast period.

Based on End-use: Automotive is likely to emerge as the fastest growing end-use segment during the forecast period.

Based on Region: North America held the major market share of the global optocoupler market in 2018. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period.



Some of the key companies operating in the market include Broadcom, ON Semiconductor, Toshiba, Panasonic, Renesas Electronics, Sharp Electronics, NTE Electronics, and Standex Electronics, Inc. among others.

Optocoupler: Increasing deployment in telecommunication industry

With the growing demand for sophisticated devices, and increasing requirement for the isolation between the circuits from telecommunication vertical is augmenting the demand for optocoupler. Moreover, surging need for distortionless signal, as well as advancements in power supply design is further expected to increase the optocoupler applications in telecommunication industry.

The report segments the global optocoupler market on the basis of type , product, end-use and region.

By Type

Non-linear Optocouplers

Linear Optocouplers

By Product Type

Photo transistor

Photo Darlington Transistor

Photo TRIAC

Photo SCR

Others

By End-Use

Military

Telecommunication

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Central & South America (CSA)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Find more research reports on Semiconductor & Electronics Industry, by Energias Market Research:

Automotive Micro-Electromechanical System (Mems) Sensors Market - The global automotive micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) sensors market is increasing significantly, and expected to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2024 by a CAGR of 10.3% . Factors driving the growth of the market are raising concerns for the safety or security of the automobile applications, upsurge in urbanization, increasing demand for autonomous and connected vehicles, and rising capital investments in R&D activities. Additionally, the government norms towards safety and security of passengers are also fueling the demand of MEMS sensors in automotive industry.

- The is increasing significantly, and expected to reach by 2024 by a . Factors driving the growth of the market are raising concerns for the safety or security of the automobile applications, upsurge in urbanization, increasing demand for autonomous and connected vehicles, and rising capital investments in R&D activities. Additionally, the government norms towards safety and security of passengers are also fueling the demand of MEMS sensors in automotive industry. Image Sensor Market - The global image sensor market is expected to grow significantly from USD 14.1 billion in 2017 to USD 25.6 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 10.3% . Factors driving the global image sensor market are; growing demand for miniaturization in consumer electronics, rising demand for dual camera in smart phones and tablets, and growing government concern for security solutions in commercial as well as residential purposes. Moreover, growing need for cost effective smaller pixel devices with high resolution and increasing demand for medical imaging is further augments the market growth. However, high manufacturing cost associated with image sensors may hamper the market growth.

- The is expected to grow significantly from in 2017 to in 2024 at a . Factors driving the global image sensor market are; growing demand for miniaturization in consumer electronics, rising demand for dual camera in smart phones and tablets, and growing government concern for security solutions in commercial as well as residential purposes. Moreover, growing need for cost effective smaller pixel devices with high resolution and increasing demand for medical imaging is further augments the market growth. However, high manufacturing cost associated with image sensors may hamper the market growth. Drone Sensor Market - The global drone sensor market was valued at USD 284.36 million in 2018, and is expected to augment with a significant CAGR of 26.8% to reach USD 1,501.76 million by 2025. Factors driving the market growth are; the surging need for high resolution imaging, increasing demand for precise navigation, and increasing automation in industries. The technological advancement has stimulated the various new features in drones, thus boosting the drone sensor market. In addition, the increasing investment on drones from commercial sector is further augmenting the global demand for drone sensor.

- The was valued at in 2018, and is expected to augment with a significant to reach by 2025. Factors driving the market growth are; the surging need for high resolution imaging, increasing demand for precise navigation, and increasing automation in industries. The technological advancement has stimulated the various new features in drones, thus boosting the drone sensor market. In addition, the increasing investment on drones from commercial sector is further augmenting the global demand for drone sensor. Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market - The global printed circuit board (PCB) market was valued at USD 60.42 billion 2017 and is expected to reach USD 80.38 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.2% . Factors driving the growth of the market are; rising adoption of automation in various end-user industries, growing demand for wireless devices, increasing miniaturization of devices, surging need for more efficient interconnect solutions, and rapid growth in flexible circuits. Owing to the implementation of processors and sensors in smart gadgets, the size of the PCB has reduced to 74%. Additionally, usage of flame retardant chemicals in PCBs to ensure fire safety, and increasing capital investment is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, huge growth in global PCB market is also led by the increasing demand for smart tablets and smart phones in IT and consumer electronics sector. Growth in wearable electronics is emerging as a key opportunity in the growth of the global PCB market.

The was valued at 2017 and is expected to reach by 2024, at a . Factors driving the growth of the market are; rising adoption of automation in various end-user industries, growing demand for wireless devices, increasing miniaturization of devices, surging need for more efficient interconnect solutions, and rapid growth in flexible circuits. Owing to the implementation of processors and sensors in smart gadgets, the size of the PCB has reduced to 74%. Additionally, usage of flame retardant chemicals in PCBs to ensure fire safety, and increasing capital investment is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, huge growth in global PCB market is also led by the increasing demand for smart tablets and smart phones in IT and consumer electronics sector. Growth in wearable electronics is emerging as a key opportunity in the growth of the global PCB market. HDI Printed Circuit Board Market - The global HDI printed circuit board market is anticipated to reach USD 24.63 Billion by 2025, while augmenting at a CAGR of 12.8%. The market growth is attributed to the increasing miniaturization of electronic devices, rapid inclination of consumers towards smart devices, and significant growth in consumer electronics as well as increasing adoption of safety measures in automobile. Additionally, increasing adoption of smart wearables is also likely to fuel the demand for high density interconnects PCBs over the forecast period. However, the high cost coupled with lack of expertise in manufacturing HDI printed circuit board is expected to impede the market growth to during 2019-2025.

About Energias Market Research Pvt. Ltd. -

Energias Market Research launched with the objective to provide in-depth market analysis, business research solutions, and consultation that is tailored to our client’s specific needs based on our impeccable research methodology.

With a wide range of expertise from various industrial sectors and more than 50 industries that include energy, chemical and materials, information communication technology, semiconductor industries, healthcare and daily consumer goods, etc. We strive to provide our clients with a one-stop solution for all research and consulting needs.

Our comprehensive industry-specific knowledge enables us in creating high quality global research outputs. This wide-range capability differentiates us from our competitors.

Contact:

Mr. Alan Andrews

Business Development Manager

For any queries email us: info@energiasmarketresearch.com

To purchase report: sales@energiasmarketresearch.com

Call us: +1-716-239-4915

Visit: https://www.energiasmarketresearch.com/

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.