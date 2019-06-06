Gazprom and BASF discuss cooperation on gas production and Nord Stream 2 project

Release June 6, 2019, 12:05 A working meeting of Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, with Hans-Ulrich Engel, Vice Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Wintershall Dea, and Mario Mehren, Chairman of the Executive Board of Wintershall Dea, took place today at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2019. На встрече были рассмотрены вопросы сотрудничества компаний. Особое внимание было уделено взаимодействию в области добычи углеводородов в России – на Уренгойском и Южно-Русском месторождениях. В частности, было отмечено, что с начала эксплуатации Южно-Русского месторождения объем добычи природного газа составил около 276 млрд куб. м, из которых 0,9 млрд куб. м – трудноизвлекаемый туронский газ. В настоящее время на месторождении успешно ведется опытно-промышленная разработка туронской газовой залежи (единственный проект в России). Начало промышленной разработки запланировано на конец 2019 года. Стороны также обсудили ход и перспективы поставок газа из России в Германию, реализацию проекта “Северный поток – 2”. Information Directorate, Gazprom Contacts for media +7 812 609-34-05 +7 812 609-34-31 +7 812 609-34-26 pr@gazprom.ru Contacts for investors +7 812 609-41-29 ir@gazprom.ru



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.