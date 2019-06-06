Global Professional Services Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 9.1% From 2018-2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Professional Services Market By Segmentation,By Trends, By Geography And By Key Competitors Analysis 2022 Forecasts Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for professional services is expected to reach a value of nearly above $19 billion by 2022, having grown at an annual rate of above 3% since 2018. View complete report with Table of Contents @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/professional-services-market .

Growth in the historic period resulted from globalization, technological developments, companies outsourcing back end operations to low cost economies and increased mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were regulatory challenges, government regulations, skilled workforce shortages and scandals in the accounting industry.

Going forward, faster economic growth, transitions in financial reporting standards and regulatory reforms will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in the future include increasing penetration of DIY design tools, skilled workforce shortages, rising costs and decreasing margins, and reductions in free trade.

The professional services market consists of the sales of professional services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that offer services that provide support to businesses of all sizes, in all industries, and to individuals and institutions, in processes where human capital is the major input. Professional services establishments make available the knowledge and skills of their employees, often on an assignment basis, where an individual or team is responsible for the delivery of services to the client.

The professional services market is a broad market, which comprises several occupations, which provide support to businesses of all sizes and in all industries. The business entities, which are engaged in providing professional services, are generally referred to as professional services organizations (PSOs) or professional services firms (PSFs).

North America was the largest market for professional services, accounting for 33.4% of the global market in 2018. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, e the fastest growing regions in the professional services market will be in South America and Asia-Pacific, where growth will be at CAGRs of 16.4% and 12.4% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East and Africa where the markets will grow at CAGRs of 12.2% and 13.1% respectively.

Professional Services Market By Segmentation (Legal Services, Accounting Services And Others),By Trends, By Geography And By Key Competitors Analysis - Global Forecasts To 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides professional services market overviews, analyzes and forecasts professional services market size and growth for the global professional services market, professional services market share, professional services market players, professional services market size, professional services market segments and geographies, professional services market trends, professional services market drivers and professional services market restraints, professional services market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The professional services market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Markets Covered: global professional services market, design, research, promotional and consulting services, legal services, accounting services, all other professional, scientific, and technical services

Data Segmentations: professional services market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Professional Services Market Organizations Covered: Panasonic Corporation, Duracell (Berkshire Hathaway), Energizer Holdings Inc., Spectrum Brands Legacy Inc. and Saft Groupe S.A. (Total SA).

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2013-18) and forecast (2018-21).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, professional services market customer information, professional services market product/service analysis – product examples, professional services market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global professional services market in 2019 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Professional Services Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the professional services market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Professional Services Sector: The report reveals where the global professional services industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

