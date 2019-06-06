There were 594 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,106 in the last 365 days.

Secoo Holding Limited to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, June 13, 2019

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on June 13, 2019

BEIJING, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secoo Holding Limited (“Secoo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SECO), Asia's largest online integrated upscale products and services platform, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2019 unaudited financial results, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on June 13, 2019 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on June 13, 2019).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: +1-845-675-0437
International: +65-6713-5090
Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771
China: 400-620-8038
Conference ID: 5794283

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.secoo.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until June 20, 2019:

United States: +1-646-254-3697
International: +61-2-8199-0299
Hong Kong: +852-3051-2780
China: 400-632-2162
Replay Access Code: 5794283

/EIN News/ -- About Secoo Holding Limited

Secoo Holding Limited (“Secoo”) is Asia’s largest online integrated upscale products and services platform as measured by GMV in 2016. Secoo provides customers a wide selection of authentic upscale products and lifestyle services on the Company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands. Supported by the Company’s proprietary database of upscale products, authentication procedures and brand cooperation, Secoo is able to ensure the authenticity and quality of every product offered on its platform.

For more information, please visit ir.secoo.com

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
Secoo Holding Limited
Jingbo Ma
Tel: +86 10 6588-0135
E-mail:  ir@secoo.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail:  Secoo@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail:  Secoo@tpg-ir.com

