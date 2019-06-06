BioXcel Therapeutics CEO, Dr. Vimal Mehta to Participate in BIO International Convention Panel on Innovative Clinical Trial Designs

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (“BTI” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTAI), announced today that Dr. Vimal Mehta, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of BTI, will participate in a panel at the BIO International Convention in Philadelphia, PA. BTI is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company utilizing novel artificial intelligence approaches to identify the next wave of medicines across neuroscience and immuno-oncology.



/EIN News/ -- The panel entitled, “Re-Imagining Clinical Trials: Ideas and Early Feedback on New Trial Designs,” will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time. The participants will include:

Moderator: Dr. Amy McKee, Vice President, Regulatory Consulting Services, Parexel International

Dr. Richard Pazdur, Food and Drugs Board Administration (FDA) Medical Director of Oncology Center of Excellence

Dr. Donald Berry, Professor, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Dr. Mark Stewart, Vice President, Science Policy, Friends of Cancer Research

Dr. Vimal Mehta, CEO and Founder, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Vimal Mehta, Founder and CEO of BTI, said, “I am very pleased to participate in this panel on Re-Imagining Clinical Trials: Ideas and Early Feedback on New Trial Designs. My planned remarks will focus on novel artificial intelligence approaches for drug discovery and development. At BTI, we are developing two clinical stage candidates that resulted from utilizing artificial intelligence approaches. We have completed the Phase 1 study and have a planned Phase 2 efficacy trial for our lead candidate, BXCL501, for treatment of acute agitation in patients with neuropsychiatric conditions. Our second drug candidate, BXCL701, is being evaluated in three ongoing trials in pancreatic cancer and an aggressive form of prostate cancer, neuroendocrine prostate cancer (tNEPC). BTI believes that artificial intelligence holds enormous opportunity for the development of new drugs across the healthcare spectrum offering a chance to meet unmet medical needs and I look forward to discussing this further at the BIO Panel.”

About BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.:

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development that utilizes novel artificial intelligence approaches to identify the next wave of medicines across neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BTI's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BTI's two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neuropsychiatric conditions, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of an aggressive form of prostate cancer, neuroendocrine prostate cancer (tNEPC), and for treatment of pancreatic cancer. For more information, please visit www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the advancement and development of BXCL701 and BXCL501 and the success of artificial intelligence in drug development and other information that is not historical information. When used herein, words including “anticipate”, “being”, “will”, “plan”, “may”, “continue”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon BTI's current expectations and various assumptions. BTI believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain.

BTI may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, its limited operating history; its incurrence of significant losses; its need for substantial additional funding and ability to raise capital when needed; its limited experience in drug discovery and drug development; its dependence on the success and commercialization of BXCL501 and BXCL701 and other product candidates; the failure of preliminary data from its clinical studies to predict final study results; failure of its early clinical studies or preclinical studies to predict future clinical studies; its ability to receive regulatory approval for its product candidates; its ability to enroll patients in its clinical trials; its approach to the discovery and development of product candidates based on EvolverAI is novel and unproven; its exposure to patent infringement lawsuits; its ability to comply with the extensive regulations applicable to it; its ability to commercialize its product candidates; and the other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2019 as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While BTI may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing BTI’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contact Information:

BioXcel Therapeutics

The Ruth Group

Janhavi Mohite

646-536-7026

jmohite@theruthgroup.com

