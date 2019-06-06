2Checkout Gold Sponsor of SaaStr Europa 2019

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Checkout, the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses, today announces that it is a Gold sponsor of SaaStr Europa , taking place on June 12-13, 2019 in Paris, France.



SaaStr Europa 2019 is the second European edition of the SaaStr event, the world’s largest gathering for business-to-business software, and is expected to bring together more than 2,500 attendees looking to network with like-minded peers, executives, founders, and entrepreneurs and to learn from over 60 speakers.

SaaStr Europa attendees can set up a meeting with 2Checkout or simply visit booth #10 at the event to learn how 2Checkout’s all-in-one monetization platform helps businesses quickly expand internationally and optimize recurring revenue streams across channels by simplifying the back-end complexities that modern digital commerce creates.

“Following on from the success of SaaStr Annual in San Jose, California, the industry’s largest business-to-business event, we are excited to sponsor the event’s European equivalent,” said Alexandra Marcu, VP of Marketing at 2Checkout. “We look forward to having the opportunity to engage with SaaS founders, professionals and executives and explain how our monetization platform has helped similar companies scale and accelerate growth on a global level. This value prop is extremely relevant in the European business space, so diverse in terms of buyer preferences and commerce tools needed to succeed.”

The full event agenda is available online as well as the opportunity to request a meeting with 2Checkout at SaaStr Europa . SaaS professionals can get 15% off SaaStr tickets by requesting a meeting, and 2Checkout will also offer a raffle for an Apple Watch – visitors are invited to pass by 2Checkout’s booth #10 in the Expo Hall.

About 2Checkout

2Checkout is the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses. It was built to help clients drive sales growth across channels and increase market share by simplifying the complexities of modern commerce like global payments, subscription billing, merchandising, taxes, compliance and risk, so they stay focused on innovating their products and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Get more information at www.2checkout.com

Press contact:

Delia Ene, 2Checkout

Email: press@2checkout.com

Tel: +31 20 890 8080 ext.: 4654



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.