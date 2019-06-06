Aptean Announces Appointment of two new Independent Board Members

/EIN News/ -- ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, has announced the addition of two new independent board members: Donna Troy and Jimmy Frangis. Both Troy and Frangis bring a wide range of relevant experience and expertise in enterprise software focused on the manufacturing, distribution, and heavily regulated industries.



Troy joins the board with more than 20 years of global operations leadership across the Americas, Asia, Europe and Africa. She has held a series of CEO and global general management jobs at some of the most iconic companies in the technology industry: SAP, Epicor, IBM, Tivoli, Partnerware, McAfee, and Dell. Donna is also a National Association of Corporate Directors Governance Fellow and serves on the boards of Pivot3, First Derivatives, Tibco and Curvature.

Frangis is CEO of PDI, a global leader in enterprise management software for the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale markets. Since joining PDI in 2016, he has guided the company through a period of record growth, significantly expanding its international reach and solutions portfolio. Prior to PDI, Frangis served in various leadership positions at NCR Corporation, including vice president and general manager of the global petroleum and convenience retail business. Previously, he held multiple leadership positions at Radiant Systems.

Troy and Frangis’ appointments are effective immediately.

“We are delighted to welcome Donna and Jimmy as new directors,” said TVN Reddy, CEO of Aptean. “With their history at marquee software companies including Epicor, SAP, and NCR, we know we’re gaining leadership that understands tomorrow’s manufacturing, supply chain, and customer experience challenges. Donna and Jimmy bring the expertise to accelerate our momentum as a leader in the markets we serve.”

About Aptean

Aptean is a global provider of mission-critical, industry-specific software solutions. Aptean’s purpose-built ERP and supply chain management solutions help address the unique challenges facing process and discrete manufacturers, distributors, and other focused organizations. Aptean’s compliance solutions are built for companies serving specific markets such as finance, healthcare, biotech, and pharmaceuticals. Over 2,500 organizations in more than 20 industries across 54 countries trust Aptean’s solutions at their core to assist with running their operations. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com .

Aptean is a trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

