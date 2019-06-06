PSIQ to Exhibit at ASD Market Week, the Most Comprehensive B2B Trade Show for Consumer Merchandise in the United States July 28th Through July 31st, 2019

SUNRISE, Fla., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profile Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSIQ ) through its subsidiary Elite Products International, Inc. (“Elite”) announces it will be attending ASD Market Week, the most comprehensive B2B trade show for consumer merchandise in the United States at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada July 28th 2019 through July 31st 2019 to promote the sale of its cutting-edge CBD industrial hemp extracts in the form of edibles, topicals and cosmetics.

Shimon Fhima, CEO of PSIQ subsidiary Elite stated, “Due to the tremendous success being achieved at Champs Trade Shows, we plan to expand our distribution network as well as increase revenues and customer base by exhibiting at ASD Market Week. ASD averages 45,000 buyers per show from 90 countries. Of those, 98% of the attendees have major purchasing power. The average buyer spends $82,500 per show, equating to $2.8 billion annually across hundreds of product categories of which 88% of the show buyers are domestic and 12% are international.”

ABOUT ASD MARKET WEEK

/EIN News/ -- ASD Market Week is a nationally recognized consumer goods trade shows that caters to retail buyers in multiple product categories. ASD Market Week brings the world’s widest variety of wholesale lifestyle accessories and general merchandise together into one easy-to-shop show for retailers. In addition to featuring close to 2,800 vendors, ASD Market Week also provides four days of free retail education and e-commerce strategy sessions, giving retail attendees a chance to sharpen their industry knowledge and stay up on emerging trends. For further information see https://www.asdonline.com/ and https://youtu.be/Qk9PD_6BWqI

ABOUT PROFILE SOLUTIONS, INC.

Profile Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary Elite Products International, Inc., is a leading distributor and manufacturer in the cannabinoid (CBD) industry. The Company's products contain cutting-edge CBD industrial hemp extracts in the form of edibles, topicals and cosmetics. Financial information can be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PSIQ/profile . Please visit the company website at https://profilesolutionsinc.com/ ,

Facebook at www.facebook.com/EliteProductsINTL/ ,

Instagram at www.instagram.com/elite_hemp/ ,

Linkedin at www.linkedin.com/in/elite-hemp-products-3a863914a/ ,

Twitter at www.twitter.com/Incprofile

Blog at www.elitehempproducts.com/blog .

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:



Dan Oran, President

Profile Solutions, Inc.

8411 West Oakland Park Blvd.

Suite 201

Sunrise, FL 33351

Dan@profilesolutionsinc.com

(844) 856-8838



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.