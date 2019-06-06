IFROGZ Introduces AIRTIME™ Truly Wireless Earbuds for the Budget Conscious Consumer

Easy Pairing and Quick-Charge Capabilities Help Users Enjoy the Sound of Freedom Anywhere

SALT LAKE CITY, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IFROGZ®, a ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) brand and a leading company in audio, announced the AIRTIME ™ Truly Wireless Earbuds today. The earbuds are furnished with an auto-pair feature that connects both earbuds to any Bluetooth® device seamlessly. They also offer quick-charging and a host of other features that allow users to enjoy the sound of freedom, anywhere. The AIRTIME Truly Wireless Earbuds are available now at IFROGZ.com and select retailers nationwide for $59.99 in black, white, blue and peach.

“At IFROGZ, we’re on a crusade to offer the best in sound technology for a price that everyone can afford, and the AIRTIME Truly Wireless Earbuds deliver on these characteristics for the consumer in a big way,” said Steve Bain, general manager for IFROGZ. “With auto-pair technology and 15 total hours of playtime at a price of $59.99, the AIRTIME Earbuds are a complete, convenient wireless solution that we are excited to bring to market.”

Sporting three equalizer (EQ) settings (signature, podcast, and bass), a sweatproof IPX4 rating, multiple sized ear tips, and an inner ear wing for a personalized comfort fit, the IFROGZ AIRTIME Earbuds deliver all the luxuries that higher-end products offer at a fraction of the price. For those in a hurry, the earbud case can be quick-charged in 10 minutes and will deliver 1.5 hours of playtime to ensure the music keeps going.

Additional features include:

Low Profile Charging Case – Protects earbuds during travel and provides four full charges for a total of 15 listening hours away from a power source

Auto-Pair Mode – Simply open the charging case and the earbuds seamlessly pair together and to your device

8mm drivers – Provide extremely clear stereo listening while maintaining a slim design and profile for a stylish look

Earbud Tips for Life™ warranty – If the earbuds get worn out, lost or damaged, IFROGZ will replace them no questions asked*

Dual microphones – Use both earbuds simultaneously, or individually, for an enhanced stereo phone call experience

Bluetooth 5.0 – Voice-capable with Apple Siri or Google Assistant

Additional models in the AIRTIME Truly Wireless Earbud family will be released later in 2019.

*Shipping and handling fees apply

About IFROGZ

IFROGZ is a top brand in stereo headphones with more than 45 million units sold worldwide. IFROGZ redefines the hottest technologies to deliver the features consumers want most, while eliminating unnecessary add-ons that needlessly inflate costs. The world is becoming increasingly mobile and IFROGZ believes in making technology accessible for all. IFROGZ is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. IFROGZ products are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, Walmart, Target, and Amazon.com . Visit IFROGZ.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About ZAGG Inc

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, and personal audio sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, BRAVEN®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Inc has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. For more information, please visit the Company’s websites at www.zagg.com , www.mophie.com, www.gear4.com, and www.BestHalo.com.

