II-VI Incorporated Introduces 120 Watt Pump Laser Modules with Wavelength-stabilized Output Power for Ultrafast Fiber Lasers

PITTSBURGH, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leader in high power laser modules, today announced the introduction of its 976 nm pump laser modules with up to 120 W of wavelength-stabilized output power.



/EIN News/ -- Wavelength-stabilized pump laser modules enable ultrafast fiber lasers to operate with very short pulses for high-precision drilling and marking . II-VI’s pump laser modules achieve 120 W of output power while precisely maintaining a wavelength of 976 nm over a wide operating temperature range. Their high power enables fiber lasers to be designed with fewer pump laser modules, thus lowering laser system cost. Their precise wavelength stability lowers the warm-up time and maintenance of laser systems, improving productivity.

“This wavelength-stabilized module achieves 50% more output power than that which we introduced only four months ago, demonstrating our rapid technology advances and leadership in the market,” said Chris Koeppen, Vice President of II-VI Industrial Laser Group. “Our vertically integrated modules leverage both the reliability of our gallium arsenide semiconductor laser platform and our state-of-the-art spatial beam combining technology to achieve high efficiency and wavelength-stabilized output powers over an industry-leading operating temperature range of 20 to 45 degrees Celsius.”

II-VI’s wavelength-stabilized pump laser modules are available over a wide range of power levels from 15 to 120 W coupled to industry-standard 106.5 µm core fiber. II-VI’s broad portfolio of components for fiber lasers includes seed lasers , acousto-optic modulators , pump and fiber laser combiners , as well as micro-optics for high power isolators.

II-VI at Laser World of Photonics – Munich, June 24 – 27, 2019, Hall A2, Booth #117

II-VI will exhibit at Laser World of Photonics in Munich one of the broadest portfolios of merchant products for all laser technology platforms employed in high power or precision materials processing. From ultraviolet to the far-infrared, II-VI’s market-leading laser optics will be on display along with new products for fiber lasers and some of the most advanced laser heads and beam delivery solutions on the market. In the life sciences area, II-VI’s display will consist of spectroscopy optics, flow cells, and precision temperature-controlled modules to support advances such as in DNA sequencing. II-VI will also show products from epitaxial wafers to semiconductor lasers that will enable exciting new features such as 3D sensing in the next generation of consumer electronics.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .

